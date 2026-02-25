I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

Teaser of Pinarayi–Mohanlal interview goes viral, reveals Kerala CM’s lesser-known side, critics compare it to Modi–Akshay format

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pinarayi Vijayan with actor Mohanlal 
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with actor Mohanlal during the interview at Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The show’s teaser hints at shedding light on the personal tastes and preferences of an otherwise tough and reticent leader.

  • Critics find another parallel between Pinarayi and Modi, drawing a parallel from the Akshay Kumar show

  • Social media campaign picks up, ahead of the formal announcement of the election

Even to his adversaries, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a no-nonsense politician. He wears a perpetually serious expression, is taciturn, and has little patience for small talk. His reactions are often spontaneous — something that sits uneasily in an era dominated by reels and sound bites.

Though his political approach and strategies may have evolved into a more pragmatic mode, moving away from the doctrinaire positions often associated with Left parties, he has retained his personal demeanour throughout several decades

So when one sees Pinarayi Vijayan opening up — especially about his personal choices — it becomes news. The story turns even more compelling when a superstar like Mohanlal sits across from him, asking questions that few journalists might dare to pose.

The teaser of the Mohanlal–Pinarayi Vijayan conversation was released on Tuesday evening, creating a huge buzz on social media. Ever since, social media has been having a field day over the Pinarayi–Lal interaction, titled Iruvar.( The two)

The carefully edited teaser, designed to keep viewers waiting for the full version of the conversation, offers a glimpse into how the exchange unfolded.

But even from the less than two minute teaser, it was not Mohanlal’s fans, but Pinarayi’s supporters who seemed to gain a clearer picture about their leader’s favourite actor and the kind of films he enjoys.

“I’ve heard that you like Rajinikanth’s films, especially the action-packed ones,” a slightly shy Mohanlal is seen asking the Chief Minister.

In his characteristically understated style, Pinarayi Vijayan readily acknowledged his fondness for action-packed Rajinikanth films, laying bare a personal preference rarely visible in his otherwise stern public persona.

Pinarayi Vijayan, arguably the most powerful Left leader in the country today, is admired by his followers and criticised by his adversaries for his unapologetic approach to both policy and style. So when Mohanlal asks the Chief Minister whether he has ever regretted any of his actions, it inevitably piques interest.

The teaser suggests that the CM is about to admit to at least one regret. But to find out what made him reconsider or repent, both admirers and critics will have to wait for the full version of the show.

But the interview — widely shared and celebrated by the supporters of Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM— has drawn criticism and condemnation in equal measure from his opponents and those who dislike his politics. Much of the backlash has emerged from Congress-linked social media handles.

The video has also provided fresh ammunition to critics who accuse Pinarayi of borrowing from Narendra Modi's media playbook. “What Modi did with Akshay Kumar, Pinarayi is trying to replicate with Mohanlal," has been a common refrain from Congress supporters online.

Opponents have sought to frame Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through a parallel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, derisively describing him as “Modi clad in a mundu (dhoti).” The comparison is not merely rhetorical; it is intended to suggest that, like Modi, Vijayan has centralised political messaging around his persona and increasingly relies on a calibrated, high-visibility communication strategy.

Critics argue that the interaction with Mohanlal fits into this broader pattern. They see it as part of a deliberate attempt to soften the government’s image, expand its appeal beyond its traditional ideological base, and recast the Chief Minister in a more accessible, less combative light. In their reading, the optics of the event — rather than its content — were the principal objective.

Mohanlal’s own political positioning adds another layer to the debate. Previously criticised by sections of Left sympathisers for his perceived proximity to the Sangh Parivar, the actor’s appearance alongside Vijayan has been interpreted by opponents as politically symbolic. A comment widely circulated among UDF and BJP supporters captured this sentiment: “With this interview, Lalettan (Big brother Lal in Malayalam) is exonerated of these dubious charges.”

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan struck a measured note, saying the Congress would not ridicule the interview. “At least we could see a smiling Chief Minister,” he remarked, in a comment that was at once wry and restrained. The statement appeared calibrated to avoid appearing dismissive of a popular cultural figure while subtly reinforcing the Opposition’s long-standing portrayal of Pinarayi Vijayan as inaccessible.

The episode also has precedent. Mohanlal had earlier interviewed former Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, suggesting that such interactions are not unprecedented in Kerala’s political culture.

In Kerala, film stars seldom conceal their political leanings. Mammootty serves as the chairman of Kairali TV, a channel run by the  CPIM. CPIM MP John Brittas is its Managing Director.

On the other side of the spectrum, director Priyadarshan is associated with Janam TV as its chairman, a channel aligned with the Sangh Parivar.

Political parties in Kerala have put in place extensive mechanisms to ensure their messaging lands effectively on social media. Former television anchor M. V. Nikesh Kumar is spearheading the CPIM's social media wing, while the Congress and BJP are also investing heavily in the virtual space to advance their respective agendas.

With the Pinarayi Vijayan–Mohanlal show, the CPM appears to have re-emphasised its upper hand in social media campaigning. How far such virtual supremacy translates into influence in the real world, however, remains an open question — one few are willing to answer with confidence.

Yet, as in many other places, the political contest in Kerala is being fought simultaneously in both the virtual and the real worlds.

