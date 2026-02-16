Cong Distances Itself From Mani Shankar Aiyar's Praise For Pinarayi Vijayan As Kerala CM

"So in the presence of the chief minister, who I am sure will be the next chief minister, I renew my plea that in order to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj state in the country, state laws should be amended based on practical experience, Thomas Isaac's insights, the five-volume report I chaired and the note on district planning by V K Ramachandran circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly supported panchayati raj," he said.