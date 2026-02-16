Cong Distances Itself From Mani Shankar Aiyar's Praise For Pinarayi Vijayan As Kerala CM

Party says Aiyar has no connection with Congress; asserts UDF will return to power in Kerala polls

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mani Shankar Aiyar, Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Congress statement
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress says Mani Shankar Aiyar has no link to the party and his praise for Pinarayi Vijayan is personal.

  • Jairam Ramesh asserts Kerala voters will bring UDF back to power for responsible governance.

  • Aiyar urges Vijayan to champion panchayati raj and calls Kerala the top state in grassroots democracy practice.

The Congress party has distanced itself from former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's comments predicting that Pinarayi Vijayan will remain Kerala's chief minister, clarifying that Aiyar has no current links to the party and speaks only for himself.

According to PTI, the party also stated that voters in Kerala will elect the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in the upcoming assembly elections for improved governance.

PTI reported that Aiyar, ahead of the polls, voiced confidence on Sunday that Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) would continue as chief minister.

In response, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity."

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared Khera's post on X and added that Kerala's people would choose the UDF for more responsible and responsive governance.

"Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know LDF and BJP are covert partners," Ramesh said on X.

According to PTI, Aiyar made his remarks at an international seminar in Thiruvananthapuram titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", which Vijayan inaugurated.

Aiyar suggested legal amendments to strengthen Kerala's leading position in the panchayati raj system.

As Union minister for panchayati raj under the Congress-led UPA government, Aiyar recalled Mahatma Gandhi's vision of India.

He said the father of the nation had envisaged a country where even the poorest would feel ownership and believe that they have an effective voice in nation-building.

He added that it may appear ironic that the state that has made the most commendable progress towards that goal is Kerala, ruled by a "Marxist-Leninist party".

"I do not know whether this is a compliment or an insult, but I deeply regret the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion, which is a state occasion and therefore, a national occasion," the Congress leader said.

He said without a doubt, Kerala tops the chart when it comes to panchayati raj and has fulfilled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's expectations in this regard more than any other state.

"But while Kerala is the first state in panchayati raj in practice, it ranks only second in law," he noted.

Aiyar said Karnataka has exemplary contemporary legislation based on the recommendations of the Ramesh Kumar Committee, to which he had suggested 38 amendments and all of those were accepted.

"So in the presence of the chief minister, who I am sure will be the next chief minister, I renew my plea that in order to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj state in the country, state laws should be amended based on practical experience, Thomas Isaac's insights, the five-volume report I chaired and the note on district planning by V K Ramachandran circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly supported panchayati raj," he said.

Aiyar added that there is no champion for panchayati raj left in the country.

"Therefore, I must fall at your feet, Chief Minister Vijayan, and request you to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped. Thank you and may Kerala prosper," he said.

Vijayan described Aiyar's remarks as "charismatic words" that resonate with the current context.

In a social media post on the Vision 2031 International Conference, the Left leader said Aiyar's observations reflected the contemporary scenario and reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening grassroots democracy.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
