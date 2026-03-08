Kerala BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Over Remarks Backing Iran Amid West Asia Conflict

State BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses the chief minister of “appeasement politics” and questions his silence on attacks affecting Gulf nations where many Malayalees live.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Kerala BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Over Remarks Backing Iran Amid West Asia Conflict Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for remarks seen as supportive of Iran during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

  • He accused Vijayan of selective commentary and asked why he had not condemned attacks affecting Gulf countries that host large Malayalee populations.

  • Chandrasekhar said the Centre’s position, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was that disputes should be resolved diplomatically and that war is not a solution.

The Kerala BJP unit on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his recent remarks supporting Iran in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, alleging that the statement reflected his "appeasement politics".

Addressing a press conference here, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the CM's remarks were seen as being supportive of Iran, while he remained silent on attacks against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, where large number of Malayalees reside.

"Why are you speaking only about Iran? Isn't it part of your appeasement politics? Why are you not condemning attacks made by Iran," he asked, adding that Malayalees are largely living in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

Pointing out that the union government is not against Iran, Chandrasekhar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already made it clear that war is not a solution for anything.

Related Content
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with actor Mohanlal during the interview at Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram - Special Arrangement
I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 
Kerala CM slams The Kerala Story 2 - Instagram
The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - File Photo; Representative image
Cong Distances Itself From Mani Shankar Aiyar's Praise For Pinarayi Vijayan As Kerala CM
In Kerala, people across parties continue to question administrative failure in three domains that touch their daily life most directly: policing, public health, and higher education. - Shutterstock
Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala
Related Content
Pro-government demonstrators chant slogans as they hold pictures of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a protest against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026 - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
US-Israel Attack On Iran And Lessons From The 12-Day War

BY John Cherian

If there is any dispute, it should be resolved diplomatically and that is the established stand of the Government of India and the NDA, he said.

He also said that it was the Union government that had given permission to an Iranian ship to safely anchor in Kochi.

Chandrasekhar further said it was not the Iranian people, but the Malayalees who had given mandate to the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The BJP chief also urged CM Vijayan to talk about what he had done for the people of Kerala in the last 10 years instead of speaking about Iran, Syria or Gaza, allegedly to divert the attention of the public.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Triple Wicket Over By Jimmy Neesham | IND 204/4 (16)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  5. Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  5. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence