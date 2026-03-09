Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Brother’s Wedding

The relief was granted by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Summary

Summary of this article

  • A Delhi court granted Sharjeel Imam interim bail for 10 days, from March 20 to March 30, to attend his brother’s wedding.

  • Imam is among several accused facing charges under the UAPA and IPC.

  • The alleged charges include being part of the conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal violence in the national capital.

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts allowed Imam interim bail to attend his brother’s wedding. The bail has been granted for 10 days, from March 20 to March 30.

Imam is among several accused in the case involving student activists who were at the forefront of organising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019–2020. They face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being part of a “larger conspiracy” behind the communal violence that erupted in parts of Delhi in the last week of February 2020.

Others named in the case include Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Isharat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Athar Khana and Faizan Khan.

Asif Iqbal Tanha was granted bail in 2021, Safoora Zargar was granted bail on humanitarian grounds as she was pregnant when arrested, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were also granted bail.

(LiveLaw reported)

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

