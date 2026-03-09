Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Brother’s Wedding

Summary of this article
A Delhi court granted Sharjeel Imam interim bail for 10 days, from March 20 to March 30, to attend his brother’s wedding.
Imam is among several accused facing charges under the UAPA and IPC.
The alleged charges include being part of the conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal violence in the national capital.
A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts allowed Imam interim bail to attend his brother’s wedding. The bail has been granted for 10 days, from March 20 to March 30.
Imam is among several accused in the case involving student activists who were at the forefront of organising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019–2020. They face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being part of a “larger conspiracy” behind the communal violence that erupted in parts of Delhi in the last week of February 2020.
Others named in the case include Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Isharat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Athar Khana and Faizan Khan.
Asif Iqbal Tanha was granted bail in 2021, Safoora Zargar was granted bail on humanitarian grounds as she was pregnant when arrested, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were also granted bail.
