When The Personal Became Political At Shahid Azmi Memorial Lecture

Organised by Innocence Network India, the lecture focused this year on the prolonged denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Photo: Special Arrangement

Organised by Innocence Network India, the lecture focused this year on the prolonged denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Photo: Special Arrangement