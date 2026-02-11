Revisiting Shahid: An Unrelenting Quest For Hope Within The System

Shahid released in theatres in 2013, in the same year as Jolly LLB, the more high-profile and commercially oriented film that turned its gaze towards the lower courts. It made use of the popularity of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the news media to design a new visual environment for cinematic courtrooms as chaotic and farcical. But the lawyer-protagonist of the film shared the same frustrations with the judiciary that have traditionally been a concern in Hindi cinema—where everyday courtroom procedure is seen as corrupt and inefficient and therefore a hindrance to justice. This is where Shahid stands apart. True to the spirit of the person who inspired the film, Shahid insists on hope within the coordinates of the Indian judicial system, with its existing rules and procedures. “Waqt lagta hai, lekin ho jaata hai (It takes time, but it works out)”, is a refrain in the film—Shahid hears it first from mentor figure Ghulam Navi Waar (Kay Kay Menon) and then repeats the same to his clients whenever he consults them. In the two cases that the film follows him on, meant to symbolise the proceedings of all his other cases, we get to see Shahid argue on facts, employ effective cross-examination skills, carry out the documentary legwork and puncture the police narrative repeatedly. The film contrasts the courtroom space with the city outside—framed as suffocating and prone to violence—where the courtroom is a potential sanctuary despite its numerous problems. A montage near the middle of the film presents archival footage of various terrorist attacks that occurred between the 1990s and the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. But this montage is interspersed by shots of Shahid trying to deal with the increasing crowds outside his office, waiting for his counsel. Within this montage, we also see him argue in court. The soundtrack that plays over this montage is a cacophony of sounds—sounds of police and ambulance sirens, gunshots and bomb blasts, newsreaders and the chatter of people around his office. But there is a sense of plucky enthusiasm in Shahid for his work. To him, none of the terrorist attacks seem different from the rest—just more cases to defend as he remains steadfast in his faith on the power of the adversarial model of justice.