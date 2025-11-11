Between Beauty And Barbed Wires: The Unease Of Re-watching Dil Se..

Apart from standing out within SRK’s filmography, the film also differs in structure from Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995) in the ‘terror trilogy’. The previous two films have married couples at their narrative centres, whose lives are upended due to the actions of others. In contrast, the characters in Dil se—apart from the flashback revealing the massacre of Meghna’s village by the Indian army, and her and her sister’s rape—either directly engage in violence of their own or invite violence onto themselves. Meghna is a highly complex character, not only defined by her oppression, but also by her guile in navigating hostile environments. She drives the narrative forward in the second half of the film, when she turns up at Amar’s house, asking for a job at All India Radio and a place to stay. There is a wedding in this film too, but with a secondary character and not central to its plot. Within SRK’s filmography too, it remains the only film which flips the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge template, where he isn’t the one with ulterior motives at a wedding, but the woman is. Her presence at the wedding generates anxiety for the viewer because it brings the possibility of violence within the home. This anxiety is even more heightened towards the end of the film, where the intelligence agencies close in on the one hand, and Meghna appears less and less inclined to carry out her mission on the other. In his quest to foil the militants’ plot and save Meghna at the same time, Amar is increasingly framed through a Hitchcockian lens of claustrophobia—attracting the wrath of both the militants and the Indian state. In the end, unlike the other two films in the trilogy, where the lovers separate and are reunited after their trials and tribulations, the two central characters in Dil Se.. become a unit only in their choice to die together, as they blow themselves up. The question of undoing the nation’s irreconcilable fractures is deliberately left unresolved.