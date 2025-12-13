GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Poses With Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam, Unveils 70-ft Statue In Kolkata

Ever since superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced meeting Lionel Messi in Kolkata, fans had been anticipating the much-awaited event. On Saturday (December 13), Shah Rukh Khan joined the Argentine football legend for a special star-studded event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. From Kolkata to Hyderabad, Mumbai to Delhi, the World Cup-winning captain is on a three-day GOAT Tour across four cities in India, where he will participate in a series of events and will be felicitated at several functions during his stay.