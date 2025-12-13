GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Poses With Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam, Unveils 70-ft Statue In Kolkata

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam met Lionel Messi in Kolkata.
Both the father-son duo posed with the Argentine football legend at a special star-studded event at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
From Kolkata to Hyderabad, Mumbai to Delhi, the World Cup-winning captain is on a three-day GOAT Tour across four cities in India.
Ever since superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced meeting Lionel Messi in Kolkata, fans had been anticipating the much-awaited event. On Saturday (December 13), Shah Rukh Khan joined the Argentine football legend for a special star-studded event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. From Kolkata to Hyderabad, Mumbai to Delhi, the World Cup-winning captain is on a three-day GOAT Tour across four cities in India, where he will participate in a series of events and will be felicitated at several functions during his stay.
Shah Rukh Khan meets Lionel Messi in Kolkata
A huge 70-foot statue was virtually unveiled by Messi in the presence of TMC MLA Sujit Bose and Shah Rukh Khan. In a video shared by PTI on X, SRK and his younger son AbRam Khan were seen accompanied by the star's manager, Pooja Dadlani, to meet the football legend at the venue. Both Khan and his 12-year-old son posed with the eight-time Ballon d'Or magnet.
On December 11, King Khan shared with his fans about meeting Messi in Kolkata. Taking to X, he wrote, “This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”
Celebs expected to attend Lionel Messi's India tour
Messi's India tour is not just a sports-centric event. It is packed with concerts, charity events and meet-and-greet sessions with some of renowned Indian figures, which also include celebs from entertainment industry.
After meeting SRK in Kolkata, the soccer legend is also expected to meet Bollywood stars John Abraham and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.
Organisers confirmed that Messi will be joined by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul to headline a 45-minute philanthropic fashion show on December 14 at the Wankhede Stadium. Several Bollywood stars are expected to grace the event.
The 38-year-old footballer will also pay a visit to the national capital on December 15, where will meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence. His three-day GOAT India Tour will be wraped up by a celebrity match.
Lionel Messi's last visit in India was in 2011, as the then‑Barcelona star, when he played a match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.