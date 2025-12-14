Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: What Happened During Argentina Legend's Visit To Hyderabad After Kolkata Chaos?

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. AICC via PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. AICC via PTI Photo