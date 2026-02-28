Karan Aujla India Tour 2026: 50-Foot Stage, Stadium Scale Ambitions

International production teams have collaborated on stage engineering, sound architecture, and large-format visuals. IMAX-style LED screens, synchronised drone sequences, and immersive lighting grids are part of the design. A zipline entry across the stadium and theatrical staging elements aim to create spectacle beyond a standard concert set-up. Organisers say the focus is not just scale, but clarity. Advanced line-array sound systems have been installed to maintain audio balance from the front pit to the upper tiers.