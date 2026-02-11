Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert, Calls Out Men Harassing Women

At her Jasmine Sandlas Delhi concert, the singer stopped mid-performance after spotting alleged harassment in the crowd, refusing to continue until women felt safe.

  • Jasmine Sandlas halts Delhi concert over harassment.

  • Dhurandhar singer demands women's safety at live shows.

  • Jasmine Sandlas' viral video sparks online support.

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas' Delhi concert took an unexpected turn when the singer paused her performance after noticing alleged harassment in the crowd. Jasmine stopped the show midway and directly addressed security, asking them to remove two men she claimed were troubling women attendees.

Jasmine Sandlas halts Delhi show over harassment

Performing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of her ongoing tour, Jasmine made it clear she would not continue until the situation was handled. In a now viral video, she is heard instructing security to escort the men out, adding that she would refuse to sing if women did not feel safe at her concert. The firm intervention drew loud cheers from the audience.

Jasmine Sandlas viral moment sparks conversation

The harassment incident quickly gained traction online, with many praising her stance on women’s safety at live events. Fans called it a powerful moment, noting how rarely artists halt large-scale concerts to address misconduct in real time.

Jasmine, known as the Shararat song singer Jasmine Sandlas from the film Dhurandhar, has built a strong fan base with tracks such as Illegal Weapon 2.0, Nasha and Devil Yaar Naa Miley. During the same Delhi show, she also surprised fans by filming portions of her music video Illegal Robbery live, after urging attendees on Instagram to turn up dressed in red. The crowd responded in full force, creating a sea of red inside the stadium.

High-energy night despite disruption

Apart from Jasmine, Punjabi music icon Jazzy B performed at the event, delivering a nostalgic yet energetic set. Hits like Dil Luteya and Naag turned the venue into a pulsating dance floor.

Despite the disruption, Jasmine Sandlas' women's safety concert moment has become the defining highlight of the night, reinforcing the message that live entertainment spaces must remain safe for everyone.

