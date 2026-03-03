Munawar Faruqui's Post On US-Israel-Iran War Draws Strong Reactions From Netizens

Summary of this article
Munawar Faruqui's post in support of Iran has elicited strong reactions on the internet.
Munawar shared a post on the US-Israel-Iran War that has elicited strong reactions on the internet.
The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran and also in the Middle East.
Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has landed in controversy for his viral post on the US-Israel-Iran war. Though he didn't take the name of the country, he seemingly supported Iran, calling it the "only country to stand up against the genocide in Gaza."
Why is Munawar Faruqui facing backlash?
Munawar Faruqui's post on X (formerly Twitter) comes amidst the tense situation between US-Israel and Iran.
According to Faruqui, the attacks are to distract the world from the Epstein files. Indirectly referring to US President Donald Trump, he wrote, “Very known Grid of oil and gold. Distracting world from Epstein files. Bombing the only country who had spine to stood up against the genocide in Gaza. The child molest*r playing Hero is the sign of ugly world (sic).”
Here's the post.
Netizens' reactions to Munawar Faruqui's post
Amid conflict, Munawar's post in support of Iran has elicited strong reactions on the internet. A section of netizens has criticised him for supporting Iran. Many asked him to ‘Stop defending monsters’.
One user wrote, "Where are you when your khamenei killed 30,000 protesters?" Another user commented, "Iranians are dancing in the streets and Muslims in Pakistan, India, Iraq and Lebanon are crying. Do we still need to explain why Iran is an occupied country? (sic)."
Here are some of the reactions
"Distracting world from Epstein Files? This joker who did blasphemy on female Hindu gods is lecturing others morality (sic)," wrote another X user. A comment on Munawar's post read: "Oh! So that's your justification for a man who committed atrocities against women and legalized child marriages? It must be valid and ideal in your world but no civil and logical being would accept it. Stop defending monsters (sic)."
For the unversed, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader for 36 years, is killed in US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.