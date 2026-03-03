Munawar Faruqui's Post On US-Israel-Iran War Draws Strong Reactions From Netizens

"Distracting world from Epstein Files? This joker who did blasphemy on female Hindu gods is lecturing others morality (sic)," wrote another X user. A comment on Munawar's post read: "Oh! So that's your justification for a man who committed atrocities against women and legalized child marriages? It must be valid and ideal in your world but no civil and logical being would accept it. Stop defending monsters (sic)."