Munawar Faruqui's Post On US-Israel-Iran War Draws Strong Reactions From Netizens

Munawar Faruqui's post in support of Iran has elicited strong reactions on the internet.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui slammed by netizens for his post on Iran-Israel-US war Photo: Instagram
Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has landed in controversy for his viral post on the US-Israel-Iran war. Though he didn't take the name of the country, he seemingly supported Iran, calling it the "only country to stand up against the genocide in Gaza."

Munawar's post didn't go down well with a section of netizens who slammed him for his remark.

Why is Munawar Faruqui facing backlash?

Munawar Faruqui's post on X (formerly Twitter) comes amidst the tense situation between US-Israel and Iran.

According to Faruqui, the attacks are to distract the world from the Epstein files. Indirectly referring to US President Donald Trump, he wrote, “Very known Grid of oil and gold. Distracting world from Epstein files. Bombing the only country who had spine to stood up against the genocide in Gaza. The child molest*r playing Hero is the sign of ugly world (sic).”

Here's the post.

Netizens' reactions to Munawar Faruqui's post

Amid conflict, Munawar's post in support of Iran has elicited strong reactions on the internet. A section of netizens has criticised him for supporting Iran. Many asked him to ‘Stop defending monsters’.

One user wrote, "Where are you when your khamenei killed 30,000 protesters?" Another user commented, "Iranians are dancing in the streets and Muslims in Pakistan, India, Iraq and Lebanon are crying. Do we still need to explain why Iran is an occupied country? (sic)."

Here are some of the reactions

"Distracting world from Epstein Files? This joker who did blasphemy on female Hindu gods is lecturing others morality (sic)," wrote another X user. A comment on Munawar's post read: "Oh! So that's your justification for a man who committed atrocities against women and legalized child marriages? It must be valid and ideal in your world but no civil and logical being would accept it. Stop defending monsters (sic)."

For the unversed, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader for 36 years, is killed in US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Published At:
  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List