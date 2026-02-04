Mandana Karimi's Emotional Note On Iran Unrest Highlights Lack Of Empathy And Women’s Voices

Women’s role in Iran's unrest and diaspora voices

In her caption, Mandana revealed that the post was triggered after she sought comfort from an Iranian friend, but instead encountered remarks that undermined her pain. She pointed out that much of the backlash she faces is rooted in discomfort with women speaking out. “I am an Iranian woman. You will not break me. You will not silence me,” she wrote, stressing that the revolution began with women.