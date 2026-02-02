Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

The arrest of Mehdi Mahmoudian has sent a chill through the global film community. The Oscar-nominated Iranian screenwriter and human rights activist, best known as a co-writer on Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident, was detained in Tehran after publicly condemning Iran’s leadership. As details remain scarce and authorities stay silent, the incident has reignited urgent conversations around censorship, repression, and the personal risks faced by artists who speak out in Iran.