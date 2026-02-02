Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

Mehdi Mahmoudian, the Oscar-nominated Iranian co-writer of 'It Was Just An Accident' and human rights activist, has been arrested in Tehran after signing a statement condemning Iran’s leadership.

Mehdi Mahmoudian
Mehdi Mahmoudian, co-screenwriter of 'It Was Just an Accident.' Photo: Instagram
  • Mehdi Mahmoudian was arrested in Iran after condemning the regime leadership.

  • Jafar Panahi issues a statement defending the co-writer and human rights activist.

  • Oscar-nominated film highlights growing Iranian censorship and repression.

The arrest of Mehdi Mahmoudian has sent a chill through the global film community. The Oscar-nominated Iranian screenwriter and human rights activist, best known as a co-writer on Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident, was detained in Tehran after publicly condemning Iran’s leadership. As details remain scarce and authorities stay silent, the incident has reignited urgent conversations around censorship, repression, and the personal risks faced by artists who speak out in Iran.

When an Oscar nomination meets state repression

The arrest of Mehdi Mahmoudian has sent shockwaves through the global film community. The Oscar-nominated Iranian screenwriter, best known as a co-writer on It Was Just An Accident, was detained in Tehran after signing a public statement holding Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for the country’s ongoing repression. At the time of writing, Iranian authorities have not confirmed the charges or the arresting body.

Mahmoudian is one of three signatories detained so far, alongside journalist Vida Rabbani and activist Abdullah Momeni. All three were among 17 figures who openly criticised the regime amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent.

Jafar Panahi responds to Mehdi Mahmoudian’s arrest

Filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who collaborated with Mahmoudian on the Oscar-nominated film, issued a deeply personal statement condemning the arrest. Panahi recalled meeting Mahmoudian while both were imprisoned, describing him as a moral anchor inside the prison system.

“Mehdi Mahmoudian is not just a human rights activist and a prisoner of conscience; he is a witness, a listener, and a rare moral presence,” Panahi said, adding that Mahmoudian’s lived experience shaped the realism of It Was Just An Accident.

Panahi revealed that Mahmoudian assisted with dialogue and even advised on a pivotal interrogation scene during filming, drawing directly from his years inside Iran’s judicial system.

Iran’s widening crackdown on artists and activists

Mahmoudian’s detention comes amid renewed international scrutiny of Iranian human rights violations. Recent protests have reportedly been met with deadly force, with hundreds of civilians killed according to international media reports. Artists, filmmakers and writers continue to face arrest, exile or imprisonment for dissent.

As It Was Just An Accident earns global recognition, the Mehdi Mahmoudian arrest underscores the stark contrast between international acclaim and domestic repression faced by Iranian artists.

