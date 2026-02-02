Bad Bunny Grammy 2026 Win Turns Political With ‘ICE Out’ Speech: We Are Humans

Bad Bunny's Grammy 2026 win sparks ICE out protest on stage.
Best Música Urbana Album speech calls for love over hate.
Bad Bunny reinforces immigration stance at the Grammys.
Bad Bunny’s Grammy 2026 victory went far beyond music. As the Puerto Rican artist accepted Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, his acceptance speech cut through the glamour of the ceremony with a stark message on immigration, identity, and compassion. The moment quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about statements.
Before thanking collaborators, Bad Bunny opened with a clear declaration: “ICE out.” He went on to reject the language often used against migrants, saying they are not animals, savages, or aliens, but humans and Americans. His words reframed the awards stage as a platform for protest, not performance.
Bad Bunny's Grammy 2026 Speech and ICE Protest
The speech reflected Bad Bunny’s long-standing opposition to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In recent months, the artist has spoken openly about how immigration raids and enforcement policies have affected his relationship with performing in the United States. His Grammy speech echoed that frustration while urging empathy over anger.
Switching briefly between Spanish and English, Bad Bunny spoke about how hate spreads easily, but love remains more powerful. He encouraged audiences to resist dehumanisation and fight injustice without becoming consumed by resentment.
Music, Politics, and Cultural Power at the Grammys
The moment landed amid renewed attention on Bad Bunny’s cultural influence. His upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance has already drawn political criticism, including remarks from former US President Donald Trump. Yet the Grammy speech underscored why Bad Bunny remains one of the most influential voices in global music.
By blending activism with artistry, Bad Bunny transformed a routine awards moment into a wider statement on belonging, dignity, and resistance. At the Grammys 2026, the message was unmistakable: music still has the power to confront systems, not just celebrate success.