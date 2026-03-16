Oscars 2026: David Borenstein And Pavel Talankin's Mr. Nobody Against Putin Wins Best Documentary Feature

Pavel Talankin, front center, and Radovan Sibrt, top left, Alzbeta Karaskova, David Borenstein, and Helle Faber, winners of the award for documentary feature film for "Mr. Nobody against Putin," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pavel Talankin, front center, and Radovan Sibrt, top left, Alzbeta Karaskova, David Borenstein, and Helle Faber, winners of the award for documentary feature film for "Mr. Nobody against Putin," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)