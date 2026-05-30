Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning Star Wars Editor, Passes Away At 80

Marcia Lucas, the acclaimed film editor who won an Oscar for her work on Star Wars, died at the age of 80.
She was married to Star Wars creator George Lucas for 14 years.
Marcia Lucas died of cancer.
Marcia Lucas, the film editor who won an Academy Award for editing the original Star Wars and was co-editor of Return of the Jedi, passed away on Wednesday (May 27) at the age of 80. She was the ex-wife of Star Wars creator George Lucas.
Marcia Lucas death reason
Marcia Lucas died in Rancho Mirage, California. The family’s attorney confirmed she died of cancer.
“Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered. Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun, and more full of love (sic),” the family said in a statement.
“Her work was known for its emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity — a rare ability to find the truth of a scene and bring heart, momentum, and clarity to the screen (sic).”
Who was Marcia Lucas
Born Marcia Lou Griffin in Modesto, Marcia was raised in North Hollywood and worked as a film librarian. Later, she served as an Editor’s Guild apprentice. She met George Lucas when they worked with legendary editor Verna Field. Marcia and George got married in 1969, and the former worked as an assistant editor on George's feature film THX 1138.
They divorced in 1983. Marcia later married Tom Rodrigues. Her second marriage ended in 1993.
Marcia Lucas works
Marcia Lucas co-edited George Lucas’ American Graffiti, for which she received an Oscar nomination. She bagged an Academy Award for editing Star Wars. Return of the Jedi, Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver and New York, New York, are some of her notable works.
Marcia is survived by her daughters: Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper; her grandchildren; and her chosen family Sarah Dyer and Jon Taylor.