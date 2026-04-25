Jana Nayagan Editor Suspended: Pradeep E Raghav Faces Action Over Leak Controversy

Jana Nayagan editor suspended news has sparked concern in the film industry, as Pradeep E Raghav faces action over alleged bylaw violations and links to the film’s leak. The controversy has raised serious questions around accountability and piracy control.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan Editor Suspended Amid Leak Controversy Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan editor suspended after bylaw violations and leak controversy concerns.

  • Six arrests made so far in high-profile Tamil film piracy case.

  • Madras High Court blocks illegal circulation of Vijay’s upcoming film online.

Jana Nayagan's editor has been suspended development has sent ripples through the Tamil film industry, with editor Pradeep E Raghav facing disciplinary action over alleged bylaw violations and negligence. The move comes in the wake of the film’s high-profile online leak, which surfaced while it was still awaiting certification.

The South Indian Film Editors Association confirmed the decision after internal discussions, stating that the matter raised broader concerns about professional accountability and industry standards.

Jana Nayagan editor suspended over bylaw violations

In its official statement, the association said it had been established before its Executive Committee that Raghav had repeatedly breached rules by hiring non-members as assistants across several projects, including Jana Nayagan. This was described as a clear violation of its regulations.

It was also indicated that concerns were heightened due to his alleged link to the film’s leak, which brought further scrutiny. The association stressed that such lapses, if ignored, could pose a serious threat to the industry’s functioning.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Following an emergency meeting held on April 17, attended by senior members and leading editors, the decision to suspend him was taken. During this period, all professional cooperation with Raghav will be withheld, and other industry bodies have been urged to support the action.

Jana Nayagan leak case and arrests

The piracy case has seen swift developments, with the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing carrying out multiple arrests. A freelance editor was identified as a key accused, allegedly responsible for accessing and leaking the film’s footage online.

Three main suspects were arrested on April 15 after a detailed technical investigation. In total, six individuals have been taken into custody so far for their involvement in uploading and circulating the pirated content.

Jana Nayagan leak case - X
Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Freelance Editor Arrested As Main Accused, Two Others Held

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Madras High Court has also stepped in, issuing a temporary order to block the circulation of the unauthorised version across social media, online platforms and cable networks.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is widely seen as Vijay’s final film before his transition into full-time politics. The film features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon and Prakash Raj in key roles.

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