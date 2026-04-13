Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

Summary of this article
Six individuals have been arrested in the Jana Nayagan leak case.
Vijayan Subhramanium, who is legally representing the makers, shared the news of the arrest on X.
Authorities have also taken down over 300 links.
Jana Nayagan leak row latest update: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 sparked debate on social media, with several prominent voices from the South film industry and fans condemning the act and calling for stern action against those behind piracy. Following the leak, KVN Productions, the production house behind the film, sought immediate intervention against the illegal leak, unlawful downloading, transmission, and circulation of the unreleased film.
After the complaint, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the leak of Jana Nayagan.
6 arrested in Jana Nayagan leak case
21 individuals were named in the complaint for their alleged involvement in a piracy network. The Cyber Crime Wing arrested six people on Sunday (April 12). Authorities have also taken down over 300 links.
Vijayan Subramaniam, the lawyer who is representing the makers of Jana Nayagan, shared the news of the arrest on X (formerly Twitter). “The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested six persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing, or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception (sic),” he tweeted.
Complaint on Jana Nayagan leak
The complaint was filed by R. Udayakumar, Production Controller of KVN Productions, who sought action against the illegal leak and circulation of the clips of Jana Nayagan. He alleged the film was unlawfully accessed, downloaded, copied, and shared online, causing damage to the unreleased project.
South celebs, including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Chiranjeevi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthi, Vijay Deverakonda, Sivakarthikeyan and others expressed disappointment over the leak and called it a "systematic failure."
Jana Nayagan was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, but got delayed due to a legal dispute with CBFC over certification. The new release date is yet to be confirmed.