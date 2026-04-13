Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

Vijayan Subramaniam, the lawyer who is representing the makers of Jana Nayagan, shared the news of the arrest on X (formerly Twitter). “The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested six persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing, or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception (sic),” he tweeted.