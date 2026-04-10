Vijay's Jana Nayagan Film Leaked: Makers Express Strong Stand Against Film Piracy, Warns Legal Action

Summary of this article
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan makers released a statement, following the leak of the film on social media and pirated websites.
They urged the violators to delete the clips and warned violators of legal action against those sharing leaked clips.
Fans and several prominent figures from the industry extended support to the movie’s production house.
Amid Jana Nayagan's dispute over its censor certificate, another controversy erupted as Thalapathy Vijay's unreleased film got leaked on social media and pirated websites in High Definition (HD). Fans and several prominent figures from the industry, including Chiranjeevi, Khushbu Sundar, and Sivakarthikeyan, extended support to the movie’s production house, KVN Productions.
Following the leak, the makers shared a statement on social media, urging the violators to delete the clips and also warned of legal action.
The production house stated that "certain scenes and, in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied, and circulated by unidentified individuals".
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is touted as Vijay’s final film before he starts his political career.
Jana Nayagan makers warn legal action against piracy
On Friday, KVN Productions shared a strong statement that read, “It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated by certain persons.
The notice also warned that “downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, or torrents” would lead to a serious criminal offence and copyright violation.
It also confirmed that the producers have already initiated legal proceedings against the person who allegedly downloaded and forwarded the clips. At the same time, they have also urged the public not to watch or share any leaked content related to the film.
"Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception," KVN Productions warned.
Jana Nayagan missed the January 9 release date, and its release remains uncertain. Last month, Canada-based York Cinemas said that the Vijay-starrer is unlikely to be released before April 30.