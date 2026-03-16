Pawan Kalyan On Vijay's Jana Nayagan Censor Row: 'Makers Should Not Have Approached The Court'

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has reacted to Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan row. The film hasn't received a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet, with the release date still uncertain. It was supposed to hit the screens on January 9. Reportedly, the makers had earlier claimed that the delay might be connected to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. However, Pawan Kalyan, the founder and leader of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), in an interview, said that it is unfair to blame the NDA government regarding the delay in the film's certification and cited the example of his own film, OG, that received an 'A' certificate.