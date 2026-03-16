Pawan Kalyan On Vijay's Jana Nayagan Censor Row: 'Makers Should Not Have Approached The Court'

Pawan Kalyan has responded to the controversy around Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Pawan Kalyan, Jana Nayagan
Pawan Kalyan on Jana Nayagan censor row Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pawan Kalyan has responded to the controversy around Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

  • He said it is wrong to blame the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the film delay.

  • Jana Nayagan's release date is currently in limbo due to a legal battle with the censor board.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has reacted to Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan row. The film hasn't received a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet, with the release date still uncertain. It was supposed to hit the screens on January 9. Reportedly, the makers had earlier claimed that the delay might be connected to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. However, Pawan Kalyan, the founder and leader of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), in an interview, said that it is unfair to blame the NDA government regarding the delay in the film's certification and cited the example of his own film, OG, that received an 'A' certificate.

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Pawan Kalyan on Jana Nayagan censor row

According to India Today, in an interview with Thanthi TV, while sharing his experience with the censor board, Pawan Kalyan said, "The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They're blaming the NDA, and that's not right."

On OG getting an A certificate by the board, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh said, "My producers and my director said, 'You're a part of the NDA, and your film has been censored A.' I asked him how he expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told him a rule is a rule and that it cannot be tailor-made for those who are a part of the ruling government."

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He also revealed that the makers re-applied to the board, hoping OG would get U/A certification, but the board still gave the A certificate. "Even if I used my connections to influence the CBFC, they would clearly tell me that governance and film censorship cannot be linked and that they're separate bodies," he added.

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Pawan also shared that he was asked to change the lyrics of a song, which he complied with.

Further talking about the Jana Nayagan row, the Bheemla Nayak star said, "The makers of Jana Nayagan should not have approached the court for a solution. How can they blame the NDA government for this issue? If they had not gone to court, it would have been a completely different story. Once it goes to the court, the outcome is in the hands of the legal system."

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, slated for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, it will clash at the box office with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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