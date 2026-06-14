Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes Baby Girl With Sumit Suri, Shares Heartwarming Update

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The television star shared the happy news with fans through a heartfelt social media post, drawing warm wishes from friends, colleagues and admirers across the entertainment industry.

Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes Baby Girl
Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sumit Suri Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcomed their first child together.

  • Qubool Hai star announced the birth of her baby girl through social media.

  • Fans and television celebrities flooded comments with congratulatory messages.

Surbhi Jyoti has welcomed her first child with husband Sumit Suri, marking a special milestone in the couple's journey together. The popular television actor shared the happy news with fans through social media, revealing that she and Sumit are now proud parents to a baby girl. The announcement quickly attracted attention from fans and members of the television industry who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

The actor, who remains widely recognised for her performances in shows such as Qubool Hai and Naagin 3, shared a heartfelt note announcing her daughter's arrival. In her post, it was written that their daughter had arrived and that their hearts were filled with love and gratitude.

Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri Begin A New Chapter

The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of affection from friends and colleagues. Television personalities, including Karan Wahi and Kishwer Merchant, were among those who extended their best wishes to the new parents.

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Surbhi had first announced her pregnancy earlier this year, and the news was warmly received by her fan base. Throughout her career, she has remained one of television's most loved faces, earning a loyal following through several successful projects.

A Look At Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri's Journey

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The wedding took place on October 27, 2024, after years of dating.

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Sumit Suri, an actor and producer, is known for appearing in television commercials and made his Bollywood debut with Warning. He also gained recognition through his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4.

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With the arrival of their daughter on June 13, the couple has now entered a new phase of life, one that has already been celebrated by fans across social media.

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