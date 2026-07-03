ED To Share Key Findings With CBI On TTI-Linked ‘Foreign Fund Routing’

The Enforcement Directorate will share its key findings with the CBI in the TTI-linked foreign fund routing case involving U.S. debit cards.
The investigation has uncovered a sophisticated network allegedly violating foreign exchange and anti-money laundering laws, with significant evidence already collected.
The case, which has an international angle, is expected to intensify in the coming weeks with possible further raids and deeper scrutiny of the involved entities.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to share its substantial findings with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a major case involving alleged foreign fund routing linked to TTI, using U.S.-issued debit cards as a key channel.
According to highly placed sources, the ED has uncovered a sophisticated and multi-layered mechanism through which large sums of foreign funds were allegedly routed into India in violation of foreign exchange management norms and anti-money laundering laws. The investigation has reportedly revealed the involvement of several individuals and entities connected to TTI, a controversial organisation that has been under the scanner for its financial transactions and activities in India.
The ED’s probe, which has been ongoing for several months, has gathered critical evidence including detailed transaction records, bank statements from both Indian and foreign banks, digital trails, and communication intercepts. The agency has also conducted multiple raids and summoned several persons for questioning in this connection.
A senior ED official confirmed that relevant portions of the investigation, including key documents and evidence, will be formally handed over to the CBI in the coming days. The CBI is already conducting a parallel probe into related aspects of the case, particularly those involving possible criminal conspiracy and larger financial irregularities.
The use of U.S. debit cards in the alleged fund routing has added an international dimension to the investigation. The ED is understood to have reached out to its counterparts in the United States for assistance in tracing the origin and flow of these funds. This collaboration is expected to provide more clarity on the source of the money and the ultimate beneficiaries.
The TTI-linked case has been in the news for quite some time, with allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, including possible hawala transactions, shell companies, and routing of funds from abroad to influence various activities within India. Both the ED and CBI have been working on different but interconnected angles of the case.
The decision to share findings between the two central agencies is being seen as a significant step towards ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated investigation. Officials believe that this inter-agency cooperation will help uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and bring all those involved to justice.
The case has also triggered intense political debate, with opposition parties demanding a faster and more transparent probe. The government, on the other hand, has maintained that the central agencies are functioning independently and professionally without any political interference.
As the investigation progresses, further details regarding the quantum of funds involved, the key players, and the exact modus operandi are expected to emerge. The ED and CBI are likely to intensify their joint efforts in the coming weeks, and more raids and summons cannot be ruled out.
This case is being closely watched not only for its financial implications but also for its potential impact on the larger discourse around foreign funding, transparency in financial transactions, and national security.