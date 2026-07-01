Satendra Soni–Pushpendra Singh Case: Innocent Filmmaker Faces Online Abuse After Identity Mix-Up

Filmmaker says 20-year reputation was damaged overnightSatendra Soni's allegations led to an innocent filmmaker facing mistaken online identity backlash.
Pushpendra Singh said his 20-year professional reputation suffered because of the confusion.
The filmmaker urged social media users to verify identities before targeting individuals online.
The Satendra Soni–Pushpendra Singh case has taken an unexpected turn after an unrelated filmmaker became the victim of online abuse because he shares the same name as the director accused by actor Satendra Soni. Following allegations against the director of Ped Palkhi, social media users mistakenly targeted another Pushpendra Singh, an acclaimed independent filmmaker, forcing him to defend his identity while dealing with relentless trolling.
How the Pushpendra Singh identity mix-up unfolded
The filmmaker, who previously headed the Department of Screen Acting at FTII, Pune and whose films have screened at major international festivals, said the confusion began soon after Satendra Soni's allegations surfaced online.
According to him, it was noticed that users had begun tagging his Instagram profile while asking others to target him. It was stated by the filmmaker that he immediately urged people to verify the identity before directing abuse towards anyone, believing the confusion had ended after the accused director's contact details were shared publicly.
However, the situation escalated after the accused director reportedly deactivated his social media account. Users searching for "Pushpendra Singh" allegedly found the filmmaker's profile instead, triggering a wave of abusive messages and threats.
Filmmaker says 20-year reputation was damaged overnight
The filmmaker revealed that he spent the following two days explaining to strangers that he had no connection to the allegations. It was shared by him that the emotional impact was matched by professional concerns, as years of work could be overshadowed by a misunderstanding.
He said he had spent two decades building his reputation and feared that members of the film fraternity might wrongly associate his name with the controversy. While expressing support for anyone seeking justice through proper legal channels, he appealed to social media users to verify facts before targeting individuals.
The controversy serves as a reminder of how quickly mistaken identity can spread online and the real-world consequences it can have for innocent people.