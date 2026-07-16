Diljit Dosanjh Charged Just ₹1 For Satluj, Director Honey Trehan Reveals Why

Diljit Dosanjh accepted only Re 1 to portray Jaswant Singh Khalra in Satluj.
Honey Trehan said the actor's support made the controversial film possible from the beginning.
Satluj remains embroiled in legal controversy following its removal from ZEE5.
Diljit Dosanjh charged only Re 1 to portray human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in Satluj, director Honey Trehan has revealed. Speaking about the making of the film, Trehan said Dosanjh immediately connected with Khalra's story and insisted he could not accept a regular acting fee for playing the late activist. The filmmaker also credited the actor with making the project possible.
Honey Trehan reveals why Diljit accepted only ₹1
Speaking to The Print, Honey Trehan recalled meeting Dosanjh in 2021 and sharing years of research on Khalra's life. According to the filmmaker, the actor was deeply moved after seeing Khalra's photograph.
It was recalled by Trehan that Diljit Dosanjh stood up, touched the script to his forehead and said, "Waheguru. How can I charge to play someone like Khalra? It will be shameful." The director added that when he insisted on paying the actor for contractual reasons, Dosanjh agreed to accept just ₹1.
'Satluj would not have existed without Diljit'
Trehan also explained why he wanted Dosanjh for the lead role from the beginning. According to the director, "Had Diljit not been there, this film would not have existed." He added that casting a Sikh actor was important because he wanted the focus to remain on Khalra's life rather than on an actor playing a Sikh character. Trehan said shifting attention away from Khalra's story would have been unfair to both the activist and the people whose suffering the film depicts.
Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, has remained at the centre of controversy. The film was removed from ZEE5 shortly after its release and later disappeared from the platform's international catalogue. A petition seeking its restoration and disclosure of the reasons behind the takedown is currently before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Despite its brief release, the film has continued to attract attention for its portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight against alleged fake encounters and illegal mass cremations during Punjab's militancy years.