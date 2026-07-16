Diljit Dosanjh Charged Just ₹1 For Satluj, Director Honey Trehan Reveals Why

'Satluj would not have existed without Diljit'

Trehan also explained why he wanted Dosanjh for the lead role from the beginning. According to the director, "Had Diljit not been there, this film would not have existed." He added that casting a Sikh actor was important because he wanted the focus to remain on Khalra's life rather than on an actor playing a Sikh character. Trehan said shifting attention away from Khalra's story would have been unfair to both the activist and the people whose suffering the film depicts.