The Batman Part II Postponed To February 2028, Matt Reeves Shares First Footage Of Robert Pattinson

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Director Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II has been delayed to 2028. Reeves unveiled the first footage of Robert Pattinson from the superhero film.

The Batman Part II release date
The Batman Part II delayed to 2028 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Director Matt Reeves announced that The Batman Part II has been delayed to 2028.

  • The new release date marks a nearly six-year gap since the first film debuted in theatres in March 2022.

  • Reeves shared the first camera test footage of Robert Pattinson suited up as Batman on Vimeo to accompany the announcement.

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman Part II, which was scheduled for theatrical release on October 1, 2027, has been delayed to 2028. Director Matt Reeves announced the new release date with the film's first footage.

The revised date arrives nearly six years after the March 2022 opening of The Batman.

The Batman Part II new release date

Reeves announced the new release date on Vimeo. He accompanied the update with the first camera test footage of Pattinson returning as the Dark Knight. The Batman Part II will now hit the screens on February 18, 2028.

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Batman Part 2 first footage revealed

Reeves posted a video on social media showing Pattinson dressed in the iconic superhero suit.

The short clip features dramatic music. Rain falls as a police vehicle with flashing lights is seen in the background. Batman stands with his back to the centre before slowly turning around.

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He gives an intense look at the camera. The film’s logo then appears, followed by the new release date of February 18, 2028.

Batman Part 2 cast and production

Alongside Pattinson, the superhero film also stars Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan and Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance. Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch are also part of the cast.

Reeves co-wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. The plot details are still under wraps.

The film was originally scheduled for October 2, 2026. Warner Bros. then pushed it to October 1, 2027, and now to 2028.

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Pattinson, in an interview with Deadline, had said, "The script is extraordinary. I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different."

"It’s going to be interesting seeing it come out. It’s taking some big swings," he added.

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