Is Indie Horror Hit Obsession Getting A Sequel? Here's What Michael Johnston Has To Say

Obsession lead actor Michael Johnston revealed there are currently no plans for a direct sequel to the hit horror film.
The supernatural thriller grossed over $400 million worldwide against a budget of just $750,000.
Johnston expressed support for writer-director Curry Barker's alternative vision of turning the film into an anthology series.
Those who are expecting a sequel to Obsession, leave hope. Actor Michael Johnston, who played the lead role in Curry Barker's indie horror, confirmed there won't be a direct sequel to the film. In an episode of I’ve Never Said This Before, Johnston said that no Obsession sequel is currently planned despite the indie horror being a blockbuster.
Obsession, which opened in theatres on May 15, grossed over $400mn worldwide after two months of its release. It collected $245mn domestically and $157mn internationally, according to Variety. It was reportedly made on a budget of $750,000.
"Look, it’s a magical world. Anything can happen. I would love that," Johnston said. "I will say, there’s no plan for that."
Anthology over sequel
Johnston expressed doubt about reprising his role as Bear. "I don’t know how many people would want Bear back. I think the general consensus is that he kind of got what he deserved," he said. He joked about his own concept for a follow-up. Johnston suggested Bear's parents could return to the town to ask, "What happened?" before accidentally stepping on the mysterious willow themselves.
He supported writer-director Curry Barker's broader vision. "Curry’s idea of having it be an anthology series is really, really cool," Johnston said. "All different stories. I’d love to see a wish gone right."
Johnston on Obsession's alternate ending
Johnston said in the original ending, Nikki died, but an alternate ending was shown at the climax.
"There are a couple of different moments that we played with. The big one would be... Nikki’s about to make a decision at the end. The first thing we did was actually film the gun going off and the blood splatter. It was practical, it was so gruesome, and it was devastating."
The filmmakers chose the less fatal ending instead. Johnston also revealed that Inde Navarrette’s emotional performance in the final scene was shot in just one take.
Obsession follows a hopeless romantic who breaks the 'One Wish Willow' to win over his crush, leading to horrific consequences he didn't see coming.