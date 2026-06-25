Obsession OTT Release: When And Where Curry Barker's Horror Blockbuster Will Be Available For Purchase And Rental

Focus Features postponed the digital release of Obsession to extend its highly successful theatrical run.
Directed by Curry Barker, the film will be available to purchase and rent.
The official streaming date has yet to be announced.
Obsession, the supernatural psychological horror film, directed by Curry Barker, has become a global phenomenon. It has beaten several Hollywood big-budget movies despite being made on a modest budget. It has also achieved huge success at the Indian box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.
Fans are now eagerly waiting for Obsession's digital release amid box office surge.
Obsession digital purchase and rental date
Obsession will be available for digital purchase and rental release on June 30, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and others. Focus Features, the studio behind the blockbuster, originally planned a June 2 digital premiere following surging theatrical revenues.
Produced on a micro-budget estimated at $750,000, or under $1 million, the picture grossed $5.7 million in theatres on June 2 alone, Movieweb reported.
Obsession box office records
Starring Indie Navarrette as Nikki and Michael Johnston as Bear, Obsession went on to become the highest-grossing film acquisition in cinema history, surpassing the $248.6 million global total of The Blair Witch Project, per Deadline.
Barker's film surpassed the $259.9 million global lifetime haul of Oscar-winning feature Get Out.
Universal Pictures defies theatrical window rules
Universal Pictures, which owns Focus Features, established a COVID-19 pandemic rule permitting a 17-day digital release window for films grossing less than $50 million. Now, the studio has made a minimum five-week theatrical window for all its pictures.
Focus Features remains an exception. Though it was supposed to release Obsession in June, it delayed it to June 30 to enjoy an extended theatrical run.
The official streaming date is yet to be announced. It is expected to stream on Peacock.
Curry Barker on Obsession's box office success in India
Recently, in an interview with Variety India, on the film's box office success in India, Barker said, “I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn’t expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really. You hope and dream that your movie is successful and that it resonates with people. But I can’t believe what it’s doing. I mean, we made this movie for nothing. I just can’t believe that it’s getting the recognition that it’s getting.”