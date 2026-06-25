Obsession OTT Release: When And Where Curry Barker's Horror Blockbuster Will Be Available For Purchase And Rental

Curry Barker on Obsession's box office success in India

Recently, in an interview with Variety India, on the film's box office success in India, Barker said, “I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn’t expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really. You hope and dream that your movie is successful and that it resonates with people. But I can’t believe what it’s doing. I mean, we made this movie for nothing. I just can’t believe that it’s getting the recognition that it’s getting.”