Obsession Director Curry Barker Is Amazed By India Success: "Can't Believe What It's Doing"

In an interview with Variety India, Curry Barker, the director of Obsession, confessed he was startled by the overwhelming response the film received in India. In India, the film has collected more money than any Western horror film ever. The 26-year-old also reflected honestly about his current fears and anxieties. Talking about Obsession becoming a hit in India, Curry Barker said, “I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn’t expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really. You hope and dream that your movie is successful and that it resonates with people. But I can’t believe what it’s doing. I mean, we made this movie for nothing. I just can’t believe that it’s getting the recognition that it’s getting.”