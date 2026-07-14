Jr NTR Clarifies Political Entry Rumours After Ooru Vaada Event Sparks Speculation

Jr NTR denied having any connection with the Raw NTR organisation or Ooru Vaada.
Political rumours intensified because of the Nandamuri family's long-standing political legacy in Andhra Pradesh.
Raw NTR separately clarified that its July 18 event has no political agenda whatsoever.
Jr NTR has put an end to rumours surrounding his alleged political entry after an announcement linked to the Ooru Vaada initiative fuelled widespread speculation on social media. Given the Nandamuri family's long association with Andhra Pradesh politics, many believed the actor was preparing to make a formal political debut. However, his office has now issued a detailed clarification, stating that neither the actor nor his team has any connection with the organisation behind the event.
Jr NTR distances himself from Ooru Vaada event
In an official statement released on Tuesday, the actor's office said it had become aware of an organisation operating under the name Raw NTR, whose activities could create the impression of being associated with Jr NTR.
It was clarified that neither the actor nor his office has "any association, affiliation or involvement" with Raw NTR or its programmes. It was further stated that the organisation has not been authorised to represent him or communicate on his behalf. The statement added that any charitable initiative, public welfare activity or official communication involving Jr NTR would only be announced through his official channels.
The clarification concluded by stating that this would be the final communication on the matter, while requesting fans and the media not to give importance to rumours or unverified claims.
What is the Ooru Vaada initiative?
Raw NTR recently announced an initiative called Ooru Vaada and scheduled a press conference at Taj Tirupati to unveil its vision and agenda, followed by a media interaction. As speculation around Jr NTR's political future intensified, the organisation also clarified that the event had no connection with any political announcement and was planned well in advance.
The speculation gained traction because of Jr NTR's political lineage. He is the grandson of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. His father Nandamuri Harikrishna, uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna, current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and cousin Nara Lokesh have all played significant roles in politics.
While Jr NTR has campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party in the past, he has consistently stayed away from electoral politics. He is currently busy shooting for Dragon with director Prashanth Neel and is also expected to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama reportedly titled God of War.