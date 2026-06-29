Jr NTR and Trivikram’s New Film: Lord Muruga Clues, Anirudh On Board For Pan-India Mythological Epic

The makers shared the poster with the line, "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe." Meanwhile, Jr NTR wrote, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM." Although the story has not been officially confirmed, the references have fuelled speculation that the project is inspired by Lord Muruga, also known as Kartikeya.