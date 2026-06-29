Jr NTR and Trivikram’s New Film: Lord Muruga Clues, Anirudh On Board For Pan-India Mythological Epic

Jr NTR and Trivikram reunion officially announced after months of industry-wide speculation.
Announcement poster hints at Lord Muruga-inspired mythology through striking symbolic visual clues.
Anirudh Ravichander joins ambitious Telugu epic expected to become a major pan-India event.
The Jr NTR and Trivikram reunion has finally been confirmed after months of speculation, with the actor and filmmaker officially announcing their next collaboration through a striking poster on social media. The upcoming film will be produced by NTR Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, marking their second outing together after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. While the makers have kept the story under wraps, the announcement has already generated excitement among fans across the country.
Jr NTR and Trivikram's announcement sparks Lord Muruga speculation
The announcement poster features a battlefield engulfed in flames with a towering trident placed at its centre. One of the most talked-about details is the trident's central shaft, which resembles a DNA strand, leading fans to speculate about the film's deeper mythological themes.
The makers shared the poster with the line, "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe." Meanwhile, Jr NTR wrote, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM." Although the story has not been officially confirmed, the references have fuelled speculation that the project is inspired by Lord Muruga, also known as Kartikeya.
Mythological drama promises a grand cinematic spectacle
The upcoming project is expected to be mounted on a massive scale, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Further casting and production details are yet to be revealed, but the announcement alone has created significant buzz within the Telugu film industry.
The reunion also comes at an exciting time for Jr NTR, who recently unveiled the title teaser of Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The actor will reportedly play an assassin named Luger in that action entertainer.
Meanwhile, Trivikram's latest collaboration is expected to explore mythology on an epic scale, making it one of the most anticipated Telugu films currently in development. More updates regarding the cast, storyline and production schedule are expected in the coming months.