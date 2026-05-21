Prashanth Neel On Jr NTR's Transformation In Dragon: He Pushed Himself Beyond Imagination And Lost Nearly 15-16 Kgs

Prashanth Neel has opened up about Jr NTR's dedication and hard work for his role in Dragon.
Neel revealed Tarak lost nearly 15-16 kgs for his character.
Dragon marks Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's maiden collaboration.
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has collaborated with Jr NTR for the upcoming film, titled Dragon, the first glimpse of which was unveiled on the actor's birthday eve. The RRR star has undergone a massive transformation to get into the skin of his character. He has nearly lost 15-16 kgs for his role.
Prashanth Neel on Jr NTR's transformation in Dragon
The KGF director shared an interesting story about NTR’s dedication and commitment towards Dragon, revealing how he left no stone unturned for the drastic physical transformation. Neel revealed that nearly a year and a half ago, the team was preparing to start filming and had conducted a look test with the actor.
“Once NTR gets convinced about something, there’s absolutely no stopping him. I had only suggested that he become slightly leaner for Dragon, but he pushed himself beyond imagination and lost nearly 15–16 kilos for the role. He wanted to look exactly the way I had envisioned the character. That kind of dedication, madness, and stubborn determination is something I have honestly never seen in anybody else,” said Prashanth Neel.
Netizens are already in praise for Jr NTR's Dragon look, calling the transformation both striking and authentic. He always pushes beyond limits for his characters and has gone the extra mile with Dragon.
Dragon release date
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts, the action saga also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others.
It will debut in theatres on June 11, 2027.