Nacional Vs Universitario, Copa Libertadores: Uruguayan Champions Settle For Frustrating Draw At Home

Three-time champions Nacional were held to a frustrating goalless draw by visiting Universitario in a CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group B match at Estadio Gran Parque Central, Montevideo, on Wednesday (May 20). The stalemate left the famed Decano (The Dean) in a precarious position. Regarded as one of the giants of South American football, Nacional won the continental showpiece in 1971, 1980, and 1988, and they are the reigning Uruguayan champions, having claimed their 50th national title last year. After the conclusion of round 5, Coquimbo Unido of Chile lead the group with 10 points, ahead of Colombian outfit Deportes Tolima (seven points). Universitario and Nacional have five points each, but the Peruvian outfit are third on goal difference. The two top teams from the group will qualify for the round of 16. On the final matchday, both Nacional and Universitario will play home games, against Coquimbo Unido and Deportes Tolima, respectively.

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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Martin Perez
Martin Perez of Peru's Universitario, center, reacts at the end of Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match against Uruguay's Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Jose Carabali
Jose Carabali of Peru's Universitario, left, and Tomas Veron of Uruguay's Nacional jump for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Tomas Viera
Tomas Viera of Uruguay's Nacional, right, tackles Martin Perez of Peru's Universitario during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Lisandro Alzugaray
Lisandro Alzugaray of Peru's Universitario, right, kicks the ball challenged by Mateo Barcia of Uruguay's Nacional during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Mateo Barcia
Mateo Barcia of Uruguay's Nacional, left, controls the ball challenged by Anderson Santamaria of Peru's Universitario during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Mateo Barcia
Mateo Barcia of Uruguay's Nacional, left, and Hector Fertoli of Peru's Universitario vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Mateo Barcia
Mateo Barcia of Uruguay's Nacional, right, kicks the ball challenged by Jairo Concha of Peru's Universitario during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Martin Perez
Martin Perez of Peru's Universitario, center, Alexander Dos Santos, left, and Juan De Los Santos of Uruguay's Nacional fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Luciano Boggio
Luciano Boggio of Uruguay's Nacional, left, and Martin Perez of Peru's Universitario fall during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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Nacional Vs Universitario Copa Libertadores match highlights-Alex Valera
Alex Valera of Peru's Universitario, right, controls the ball challenged by Lucas Rodriguez of Uruguay's Nacional during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
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