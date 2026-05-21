Nacional Vs Universitario, Copa Libertadores: Uruguayan Champions Settle For Frustrating Draw At Home
Three-time champions Nacional were held to a frustrating goalless draw by visiting Universitario in a CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group B match at Estadio Gran Parque Central, Montevideo, on Wednesday (May 20). The stalemate left the famed Decano (The Dean) in a precarious position. Regarded as one of the giants of South American football, Nacional won the continental showpiece in 1971, 1980, and 1988, and they are the reigning Uruguayan champions, having claimed their 50th national title last year. After the conclusion of round 5, Coquimbo Unido of Chile lead the group with 10 points, ahead of Colombian outfit Deportes Tolima (seven points). Universitario and Nacional have five points each, but the Peruvian outfit are third on goal difference. The two top teams from the group will qualify for the round of 16. On the final matchday, both Nacional and Universitario will play home games, against Coquimbo Unido and Deportes Tolima, respectively.
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