IPL Dispatch: Quintessential Manish Pandey Saves KKR Yet Again; Bosch's 'Superman' Grab Stuns Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in Kolkata
Hardik Pandya returned to action after his 'injury break'
BCCI released the complete schedule of the 2026-2027 domestic season
As Will Jacks floated his off-break delivery on the stumps of Rinku Singh, the southpaw dispatched it down the grounds, finding the boundary curtains. With it, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) closed yet another win. This time, against a team they don't enjoy very amusing records, Mumbai Indians (MI).
But this win meant something different. KKR are now level with points with Punjab Kings (PBKS) after playing the same number of games (13). A picture that was barely imaginable in April. KKR had 1 point after playing 6 games while PBKS were flying high, winning all six completed games they featured in and gathered an invincible record of 13 points with no losses besides their name.
But times change and it did for both teams. Since then, Kolkata Knight Riders have won six of their seven games and Punjab Kings have lost all six games they played. Both of them now look towards Rajasthan Royals (RR) for keeping their qualification chances alive.
KKR's win didn't come easy against MI. The coin toss landed in their favour and they opted to bowl first aiming to utilise the overcast conditions and the dampness on the surface. New ball bowlers of the Knights, Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green delivered on the expectations, crumbling the MI top order to 41/4 in no time.
A late cameo from Corbin Bosch helped MI crawl their way to 147/8. With the game getting stopped again in the middle due to rain, the pitch was soaking in more moisture. It meant, if MI bowlers could find the line and length, they had the resources to fight.
Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch made the new ball talk and with the dangerman Finn Allen departing early, there was opportunity for MI to find the chink in KKR's middle order. With Cameron Green departing early as well, pressure was getting big on Manish Pandey, batting for the first time in the season and Rovman Powell, who came into the side after missing out in the last game.
But both Pandey and Powell got better of the pressure. Using their experience, they battled through the tricky phase by finding boundaries as well as rotating the strike. Their 64-run stand for the fifth wicket made sure, KKR go over the finishing line once more.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 65
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|1.065
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.4
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.35
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.016
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
Hardik Pandya Returns To Lead Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya was a the biggest name in speculations for the last two weeks. The star Indian all-rounder last played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and since then missed four matches in a row. The initial cause was told to be back spasm, although there were rumours that not everything is well between Hardik, his teammates and the owners. Possibility of a trade also surfaced.
Hardik refuted everything on Wednesday as he came out for the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders. He batted in the game and rotated his arms as well, proving that his fitness is on point. Although his inclusion didn't change the dreaded fate of Mumbai Indians as they succumbed to another loss.
Photo Of The Day
Although Mumbai Indians lost the match, they got a memorable moment thanks to a stunning catch by Corbin Bosch to dismiss Rovman Powell.
KKR needed 30 runs off 30 deliveries and just moments ago they lost set Manish Pandey. Rovman Powell didn't want to get the pressure building and as a result he slog swept the first delivery of Allah Ghazanfar's over for a six. Next ball, seeing a shorter delivery, he went to the backfoot and fiercely cut it.
Bosch, who was stationed at point, flew to his right, full stretched, almost like superman. He grabbed the ball with one hand and even after falling on the ground, he didn't allow the ball to pop out, completing the catch clean and fair. It was a moment of magic from Bosch and a highlight of the day.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Concussion Subbed
The IPL 2026 season has seen many fielding bloopers throughout the season, but a miscommunication led to a concussion substitute during the KKR vs MI match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Tilak Varma was looking to break free of the pressure created on him by Varun Chakravarthy. He went for a big shot but only got a top edge which went high. Varun was closer to the ball and despite of his leg injury, he went for the catch. He didn't notice that wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was far away, came rushing in for the catch too, almost covering 20 yards.
Varun grabbed the catch clinically, but it was at the same moment when a diving Raghuvanshi clattered with him. His head collided with Varun's body and the ball popped out of Varun's hands. Although Tilak couldn't add much, Raghuvanshi had to be subbed out and Delhi wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya got his debut as the concussion sub.
BCCI Releases 2025-27 Domestic Calendar
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled a massive domestic calendar for the 2026-27 season, promising a marathon schedule of 1,788 matches spanning senior and age-group categories for both men and women. Reflecting the board's rigid stance on protecting the sanctity of the long-form game, the prestigious Duleep Trophy—returning to its classic zonal format—will officially kick off the season at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on August 23, 2026.
This will be followed by the historic Irani Cup clash in Srinagar, scheduled from October 1 to 5. Crucially, the Ranji Trophy will retain its modern, player-friendly two-phase structure to manage physical workloads, with the initial league block running from October 11 to November 5 before pausing for white-ball action and resuming for the second phase and intense knockouts from January 17 through early March 2027.
In a landmark shift, the Men's Under-23 State A Trophy and the multi-university Vizzy Trophy have been permanently overhauled, converting them from traditional One-Day matches into explosive T20 tournaments. Furthermore, to provide white-ball talent scouts with an optimal look at emerging prospects ahead of the IPL auction mega-shuffles, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been perfectly slotted into a high-visibility November window across major hubs like Mumbai, Kolkata, Mohali, and Vizag.
he board has also demonstrated thoughtful structural planning at the grassroots, shifting the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy to a November-January window to insulate school-going cricketers from clashing with crucial annual and board examinations in February.
Quote Of The Day
During his recent appearance at the RCB Innovation Lab, Virat Kohli pulled back the curtain on the immense physical and emotional burden of holding the dual mantle of India's premier batsman and most successful Test captain.
Reflecting on his decision to step down in January 2022, Kohli said, “I ended up being in a place where I became the focal point of our batting unit and the focal point of leadership. I didn’t realise how much load both those things will present in my daily life, to be honest. But because I was so driven to just make sure that Indian cricket stays on top, I didn’t really pay attention to it."
"And that’s precisely why by the time I left captaincy, I was completely spent. There was nothing left in the tank. I was completely consumed by it. It was gruesome,” he added.
Despite bringing an end to a golden era that yielded 40 wins in 68 Tests—including a historic maiden series triumph in Australia and five consecutive years holding the ICC Test mace—Kohli’s retrospective honesty reveals that even the most fiercely driven athletes have a breaking point.
Elsewhere...
Bangladesh scripted a monumental chapter in their cricketing folklore by wrapping up an emphatic 78-run victory on the final morning of the second Test in Sylhet, sealing a historic 2-0 series whitewash over Pakistan.
Chasing a mammoth record target of 437, the visitors showed immense resilience during the final stages but were eventually bundled out for 358 during the morning session. Left-arm orthodox spinner Taijul Islam was the chief architect of the final-day collapse, spinning a web around the Pakistani batting lineup to claim magnificent figures of 6/120.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan fought a lonely, valiant battle with a gritty 94 off 166 balls, keeping Pakistan's faint hopes alive in an eighth-wicket partnership of 54 with Sajid Khan, but once Shoriful Islam found the crucial breakthrough to dismiss Rizwan, the lower-order resistance rapidly crumbled
This landmark triumph marks Bangladesh's first-ever Test series clean sweep against Pakistan on home soil and their second consecutive whitewash over their Asian rivals, following their stunning 2-0 victory in Rawalpindi back in 2024.
Who won the KKR vs MI, IPL 2026 match?
The Kolkata Knight Riders won the match against the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.
Who was named the Player of the Match in the KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match?
Manish Pandey was named the Player of the Match for his crucial knock of 45 runs off 33 balls.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 65 of IPL 2026?
Following match 65, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the Orange Cap with 579 runs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap with 24 wickets.