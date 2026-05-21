IPL Dispatch: Quintessential Manish Pandey Saves KKR Yet Again; Bosch's 'Superman' Grab Stuns Eden Gardens

Tilak Varma was looking to break free of the pressure created on him by Varun Chakravarthy. He went for a big shot but only got a top edge which went high. Varun was closer to the ball and despite of his leg injury, he went for the catch. He didn't notice that wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was far away, came rushing in for the catch too, almost covering 20 yards.