Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL: Fans Display Tifos In Respect Of Late MB Official Tutu Bose

East Bengal currently holds the upper hand in the title race due to a vastly superior goal difference (+18 to Mohun Bagan's +13).

If East Bengal Win: They move to 25 points, opening a 3-point gap over Mohun Bagan with just one match left. Because of the head-to-head advantage and goal difference, a win almost guarantees them the title, requiring only a point or a steady final matchday against Inter Kashi to seal it.

If they Draw: East Bengal retains the top spot. A draw keeps them firmly in the driver's seat; they would just need to defeat Inter Kashi on the final matchday to lift the trophy.

If they Lose: They fall 3 points behind Mohun Bagan and lose control of their destiny, needing a massive favor from SC Delhi on the final matchday.

For the reigning champions, the defending equation is straightforward but leaves zero room for error.