Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL: Fans Display Tifos In Respect Of Late MB Official Tutu Bose

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MBSG vs EBFC Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League at Salt Lake Stadium on May 17, 2026

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal live score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 12
Mohun Bagan players in action during their Indian Super League match against Inter Kashi on May 12, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 12 fixture between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, May 17, 2026. With Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal tied at 22 points and two matches left, the Kolkata derby will act as a potential title decider for the season. After winning eight of their 10 matches, the Mariners have drawn back-to-back games, putting their title defence under pressure. The Red and Gold Brigade, meanwhile, are chasing their maiden ISL crown and currently sit above their rivals on goal difference. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Championship Scenario Ahead Of Kolkata Derby

East Bengal currently holds the upper hand in the title race due to a vastly superior goal difference (+18 to Mohun Bagan's +13).

  • If East Bengal Win: They move to 25 points, opening a 3-point gap over Mohun Bagan with just one match left. Because of the head-to-head advantage and goal difference, a win almost guarantees them the title, requiring only a point or a steady final matchday against Inter Kashi to seal it.

  • If they Draw: East Bengal retains the top spot. A draw keeps them firmly in the driver's seat; they would just need to defeat Inter Kashi on the final matchday to lift the trophy.

  • If they Lose: They fall 3 points behind Mohun Bagan and lose control of their destiny, needing a massive favor from SC Delhi on the final matchday.

For the reigning champions, the defending equation is straightforward but leaves zero room for error.

  • If Mohun Bagan Win: They take a 3-point lead at the top of the table (25 points) and break East Bengal's goal-difference advantage via the head-to-head rule. A win here means they just need to beat SC Delhi in their final game to retain their ISL crown.

  • If they Draw or Lose: Failing to win the derby severely damages their title hopes. They would drop behind or stay equal to East Bengal on points but trail significantly on goal difference. They would then be forced to rely on Inter Kashi taking points off East Bengal in the final week of the season.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Fans Display Tifos In Respect Of Tutu Bose

Fans display Tifos ahead of MB vs EB Kolkata Derby.
Fans display Tifos ahead of MB vs EB Kolkata Derby. File

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

  • Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the biggest fixture in Indian football – the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal! Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories