Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL: Fans Display Tifos In Respect Of Late MB Official Tutu Bose

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Championship Scenario Ahead Of Kolkata Derby
East Bengal currently holds the upper hand in the title race due to a vastly superior goal difference (+18 to Mohun Bagan's +13).
If East Bengal Win: They move to 25 points, opening a 3-point gap over Mohun Bagan with just one match left. Because of the head-to-head advantage and goal difference, a win almost guarantees them the title, requiring only a point or a steady final matchday against Inter Kashi to seal it.
If they Draw: East Bengal retains the top spot. A draw keeps them firmly in the driver's seat; they would just need to defeat Inter Kashi on the final matchday to lift the trophy.
If they Lose: They fall 3 points behind Mohun Bagan and lose control of their destiny, needing a massive favor from SC Delhi on the final matchday.
For the reigning champions, the defending equation is straightforward but leaves zero room for error.
If Mohun Bagan Win: They take a 3-point lead at the top of the table (25 points) and break East Bengal's goal-difference advantage via the head-to-head rule. A win here means they just need to beat SC Delhi in their final game to retain their ISL crown.
If they Draw or Lose: Failing to win the derby severely damages their title hopes. They would drop behind or stay equal to East Bengal on points but trail significantly on goal difference. They would then be forced to rely on Inter Kashi taking points off East Bengal in the final week of the season.
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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
Series: Indian Super League 2025-26
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the biggest fixture in Indian football – the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal! Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.