'You Have To Be Ready To Bowl At Any Stage": PBKS' Lockie Ferguson Opens Up On His Role In IPL 2026 Under Ricky Ponting

Summary of this article
Lockie Ferguson has been a trusted general of Ricky Ponting as coach
Their association keeps continuing as Ferguson remains part of Punjab Kings in IPL 2026
Check Ferguson's reaction on playing under Ponting
New Zealand’s premier speedster Lockie Ferguson has emerged as a cornerstone of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) pace attack after the IPL 2025 mega auction, bringing his signature raw pace and lethal yorkers to the squad.
Known for consistently clocking over 150 kmph, Ferguson was acquired by the Kings to provide a cutting edge during the middle and death overs. His arrival in Punjab marks another chapter in his storied IPL career, where he has become a go-to weapon for captains looking to unsettle batters with pure velocity.
A fascinating subplot to Ferguson’s journey is his recurring collaboration with legendary Australian captain and current PBKS head coach, Ricky Ponting. The Kiwi pacer has become a "Ponting favorite," having played under his tutelage across multiple global franchises.
Their partnership traces back to when Ponting first spotted his raw potential during the Big Bash League. Impressed by Ferguson’s extreme pace and aggressive intent in Australian conditions, Ponting has since consistently integrated the speedster into his tactical blueprints.
This bond deepened further in Major League Cricket (MLC), where Ferguson spearheaded the attack for the Washington Freedom—another franchise under Ponting’s tutelage—leading them to a championship title with his prolific wicket-taking.
Now reunited at the Punjab Kings, the synergy remains evident as Ponting continues to utilize Ferguson as his primary enforcer to unsettle batters while playing for Punjab Kings.
The trust is backed by the franchise's consistent investment in his raw pace; having initially secured him for INR 2 crore at the 2025 Mega Auction, PBKS chose to retain him at the same price point for the 2026 campaign.
His debut season with the Kings was impactful but truncated. Ferguson featured in 5 matches, claiming 5 wickets with a best of 2/37 against Rajasthan Royals. However, his campaign was cut short due to a foot injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the tournament.
Returning as a retained specialist, Ferguson’s 2026 stint has seen him utilized strategically. In his early appearances, during matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, he has continued to clock speeds north of 145 kmph. While he has been slightly expensive—conceding 98 runs across his first two outings for just one wicket—his role under Ponting remains focused on creating breakthroughs in the middle overs rather than purely containing runs.
Beyond his on-field role, Ferguson’s 2026 season has been shaped by significant milestones off the pitch. The Kiwi speedster missed the first half of the current campaign after being granted leave to be with his family for the birth of his first child.
This personal hiatus meant that the Punjab Kings had to navigate the early stages of the tournament without their primary pace enforcer, a gap that was palpable in their powerplay and death-over statistics.
Since rejoining the squad in late April, Ferguson has been working to regain his rhythm after the extended break. While the missed matches initially stalled his momentum, his return has provided a timely psychological boost to the dugout.
Coach Ponting, known for prioritizing the well-being of his players, has been supportive of the transition, slowly reintegrating Ferguson into the playing XI to ensure he is physically and mentally sharp for the business end of the season.
Ferguson On His Role Under Ricky Ponting Across Franchises
While speaking with Outlook India correspondent, Ferguson admitted that Ponting's presence as a coach has been really inspiring.
"It is great working with Ricky. Fills you with a lot of confidence. Obviously if Ricky is telling you that you are doing something right, it comes with a lot of weight with the kind of cricketer he is. As a coach as well, he has been pretty incredible".
"You can see the passion that he has for the game and he is forever trying to get ways to get better and talk to you and have conversations to try to make myself better. Which is awesome and pretty fortunate to play underneath him in a few franchises and really enjoy it".
On Adapting To A Role Given By Ricky Ponting
"I think it is a similar role to what I played in most teams. That is what you kind of get selected for. The role I do for the New Zealand side. Obviously it changes at times, sometimes I bowl upfront in the powerplay. Mostly closing the powerplay and then bowling at the middle and death. But with the way world cricket is, as a bowler you have to be ready to bowl at any stage".
Ferguson has not played in the last two games but as the 2026 season reaches its crescendo, the Kings will be leaning heavily on this established player-coach chemistry, hoping that their premier enforcer can find his peak rhythm just in time to propel the franchise toward a long-awaited playoff berth.