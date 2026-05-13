Inside Berlin Diary: Nightlife, Heartbreak and the City’s Unapologetic Truth

A night club at 3 am: there is darkness, heat, smoke, pulsating bodies, hundreds of them, the sound of people moving together, sweat, techno, cigarette butts on the floor, spilt beer and red shafts of moving light piercing through people as the beams glide across the volume of the dance floor. The DJ jumps up the beat faster and the speakers start to boom with a deep voice: “Sex sex sex…” in a sultry intonation for several minutes, offering a trance that Berlin thrives on. Hedonism. We step out into the outdoor lounge for fresh air. Even here, the grit doesn’t wash off the social conscience. Between drags of cigarettes, people discuss foundations and global causes with the same intensity they gave the dance floor. It’s a city where fundraising and strobe lights coexist without irony.