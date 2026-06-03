Matteo Berrettini Vs Matteo Arnaldi LIVE Score, French Open 2026: All-Italian Clash At Roland-Garros Quarter-Final

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts during the fourth-round tennis match against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open in Paris. AP Photo

Matteo Berrettini Vs Matteo Arnaldi LIVE Score Updates, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Berrettini vs Arnaldi French Open 2026 quarter-final match at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 03, Wednesday. An all-Italian quarter-final showdown takes center stage this evening as veterans and rising stars alike watch Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi battle for a semifinal spot. It is an exciting clash in Paris, pitting two players with contrasting journeys to this stage. Berrettini, 30, is enjoying a triumphant return to Roland-Garros after a multi-year hiatus caused by injury. The former World No. 6 has displayed remarkable resilience, relying on his trademark blistering forehand and a dominant serve to navigate his way back into the elite tier of men’s tennis. Conversely, Matteo Arnaldi has been the ultimate marathon man of the 2026 tournament. Having spent over 17 hours on court across his first four rounds, the youngster’s physical endurance will be put to the ultimate test against the rejuvenated Berrettini. While Berrettini enters as the slight favorite due to his freshness and experience, Arnaldi’s aggressive backhand and proven ability to grind out lengthy rallies make him a formidable threat. In a match where first-strike efficiency and stamina collide, expect a high-intensity battle under the lights. Follow play-by-play updates of the Berrettini vs Arnaldi match with us.

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3 Jun 2026, 11:18:21 pm IST Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Berrettini's Journey To Quarter-Final Matteo Berrettini’s journey to the 2026 French Open quarter-finals has been marked by resilience and high-stakes tennis. He opened his campaign with a hard-fought four-set victory over Márton Fucsovics, overcoming a first-set tiebreak loss to dominate the remainder of the match. In the second round, he cruised through a straight-sets win against Arthur Rinderknech to secure his place in the last 32. His most significant test came in the third round against Francisco Comesana, where Berrettini showcased his mental fortitude by winning an epic five-set thriller that concluded in a tense 15-13 fifth-set tiebreak. He then carried that momentum into the fourth round, where he dismantled Juan Manuel Cerundolo in straight sets, winning two tight tiebreaks to earn his spot in the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros.

3 Jun 2026, 10:54:08 pm IST Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details The much-anticipated all-Italian quarter-final clash between Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi at the 2026 French Open is scheduled for today, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The match will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris and is slated to begin at 20:15 local time (23:45 IST). For viewers in India, coverage of the French Open is typically available via the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app. Please check your local listings or the streaming platform for the most direct link to the live broadcast.