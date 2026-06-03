Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Shuttler Faces Chinese Opponent

Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Game On!
Weng Hongyang is off to a flying start and Ayush Shetty is already under pressure here.
6–11 at the interval in game one, and it’s Weng dictating the pace early on. He’s sharper at the net, quicker into the rear-court exchanges, and forcing Shetty to play from deep way too often.
Shetty has shown flashes, those long rallies are there, but he’s just a step behind in timing right now. Weng is not giving him any free rhythm, constantly varying pace and keeping the shuttle flat when needed.
Big gap already opening in this opening game. Shetty needs a response quickly, or this could slip away from him early.
Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Live Streaming!
The Indonesia Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.
Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Hello!
Fixture: Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang
Series: Indonesia Open 2026
Venue: Istora Senayan, Jakarta
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 3:10 PM IST (tentative)
Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Hello!
We’re back with another live blog, this time bringing you Ayush Shetty vs Weng Hongyang. Stay tuned as the action unfolds with live updates.