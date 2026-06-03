Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Shuttler Faces Chinese Opponent

Indonesia Open Badminton LIVE, Ayush Shetty vs Weng Hongyang Updates: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2026 Round of 32 clash between Ayush Shetty and Weng Hongyang on Wednesday, 3 June at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta

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Indonesia Open Badminton LIVE, Ayush Shetty vs Weng Hongyang Updates BWF Super 1000
Ayush Shetty in action in the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Indonesia Open Badminton LIVE, Ayush Shetty vs Weng Hongyang Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2026 Round of 32 clash at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta on Wednesday, 3 June. India’s 21-year-old rising star Ayush Shetty, who has been turning heads on the senior circuit with a U.S. Open Super 300 title and a historic silver at the Badminton Asia Championships, faces China’s Weng Hongyang in a tough early test. With Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth already out of contention, all eyes are now on Shetty to carry India’s challenge forward. Stay tuned for live updates.
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Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Game On!

Weng Hongyang is off to a flying start and Ayush Shetty is already under pressure here.

6–11 at the interval in game one, and it’s Weng dictating the pace early on. He’s sharper at the net, quicker into the rear-court exchanges, and forcing Shetty to play from deep way too often.

Shetty has shown flashes, those long rallies are there, but he’s just a step behind in timing right now. Weng is not giving him any free rhythm, constantly varying pace and keeping the shuttle flat when needed.

Big gap already opening in this opening game. Shetty needs a response quickly, or this could slip away from him early.

Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Live Streaming!

The Indonesia Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Hello!

  • Fixture: Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang

  • Series: Indonesia Open 2026

  • Venue: Istora Senayan, Jakarta

  • Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

  • Time: 3:10 PM IST (tentative)

Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Hello!

We’re back with another live blog, this time bringing you Ayush Shetty vs Weng Hongyang. Stay tuned as the action unfolds with live updates.

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