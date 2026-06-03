Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Shuttler Faces Chinese Opponent

Ayush Shetty in action in the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo: X/BAI_media

Indonesia Open Badminton LIVE, Ayush Shetty vs Weng Hongyang Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2026 Round of 32 clash at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta on Wednesday, 3 June. India’s 21-year-old rising star Ayush Shetty, who has been turning heads on the senior circuit with a U.S. Open Super 300 title and a historic silver at the Badminton Asia Championships, faces China’s Weng Hongyang in a tough early test. With Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth already out of contention, all eyes are now on Shetty to carry India’s challenge forward. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jun 2026, 03:39:53 pm IST Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Game On! Weng Hongyang is off to a flying start and Ayush Shetty is already under pressure here. 6–11 at the interval in game one, and it’s Weng dictating the pace early on. He’s sharper at the net, quicker into the rear-court exchanges, and forcing Shetty to play from deep way too often. Shetty has shown flashes, those long rallies are there, but he’s just a step behind in timing right now. Weng is not giving him any free rhythm, constantly varying pace and keeping the shuttle flat when needed. Big gap already opening in this opening game. Shetty needs a response quickly, or this could slip away from him early.

3 Jun 2026, 03:12:58 pm IST Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Live Streaming! The Indonesia Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

3 Jun 2026, 02:53:38 pm IST Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang LIVE Score, Indonesia Open: Hello! Fixture: Ayush Shetty Vs Weng Hongyang

Series: Indonesia Open 2026

Venue: Istora Senayan, Jakarta

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 3:10 PM IST (tentative)