Money Heist To Return With Season 6? Netflix Announces Next Phase Of The Universe

Netflix hinted at expanding the Money Heist universe. Fans are speculating whether there will be season 6 or spin-offs.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Money Heist 6
Money Heist 6 Photo: Netflix
info_icon

It has been nearly five years since Money Heist Season 5 ended. Netflix has officially confirmed that the Money Heist franchise is expanding once again. The announcement comes ahead of Berlin Season 2. It has caused excitement among fans for the most successful international franchise. Nothing much is revealed in the teaser video, but it has once again taken the fans to the world of La Casa de Papel.

Money Heist to return with Season 6?

Sharing the announcement video, the streamer wrote, "Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of 'Money Heist' continues."

During the Seville event, Netflix unveiled the teaser with iconic glimpses of the show, including the Royal Mint of Spain heist and Bank of Spain heist, and also hinted at new adventures. The teaser ended with "The Revolution Never Ends."

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether The Professor will star in future instalments.

The cast, crew and plot details are still under wraps.

At the same event, the streamer also shared that Berlin season 2 will release on May 15, 2026. The upcoming season stars Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner and Tristan Ulloa.

Fans reactions to Money Heist franchise expansion

The video has left fans wondering whether there will be a sixth season of the show or a new spin-off. One fan wrote, "we want a spin-off of Raquel and the Professor" while another asked, "Is this a new show, or about Berlin?". One called it the "best news ever."

Related Content
Koffee With Karan Season 9 Confirmed by Karan Johar - IMDb
Koffee With Karan Season 9 Confirmed: Karan Johar Teases Return With A Twist
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Vivian Dsena Return - Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Vivian Dsena Return Buzz Grows Around Rohit Shetty Show
Jenna Ortega's first look from Wednesday Season 3 - Netflix
Wednesday Season 3 First Look Shows Jenna Ortega's Character In Paris
BEEF 2 Still - Youtube
BEEF Season 2 Review | Lee Sung Jin’s Latest Spreads The ‘Eat The Rich’ Genre Too Thin
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  2. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Creates Unwanted Record After Duck Against Mumbai Indians

  3. Pakistan, Bangladesh Team Up To Challenge Cricket's Status Quo - Report

  4. CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel Blasts 13-Ball Half-Century, Equals Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest Fifty Record

  5. PBKS Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Look To Reignite Campaign As Capitals Battle Blues

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Pics: Vijay Takes Oath, Scripts Tamil Nadu Political History

  2. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  3. Who Is S. Keerthana? Tamil Nadu’s Young TVK Minister From Sivakasi

  4. Congress Delays Kerala CM Decision As Factional Faultlines Resurface

  5. From Fan Clubs To Fort St George: The Making Of Vijay’s Cabinet

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Global Concern: Should India Be Worried?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. Putin Says Ukraine War 'Coming to an End' as New Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play

  2. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  3. Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

  4. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh Lose Two Wickets As Pakistan Strike Early In Dhaka

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  6. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  7. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  8. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges