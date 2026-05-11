Money Heist To Return With Season 6? Netflix Announces Next Phase Of The Universe

It has been nearly five years since Money Heist Season 5 ended. Netflix has officially confirmed that the Money Heist franchise is expanding once again. The announcement comes ahead of Berlin Season 2. It has caused excitement among fans for the most successful international franchise. Nothing much is revealed in the teaser video, but it has once again taken the fans to the world of La Casa de Papel.
Money Heist to return with Season 6?
Sharing the announcement video, the streamer wrote, "Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of 'Money Heist' continues."
During the Seville event, Netflix unveiled the teaser with iconic glimpses of the show, including the Royal Mint of Spain heist and Bank of Spain heist, and also hinted at new adventures. The teaser ended with "The Revolution Never Ends."
Netflix has not yet confirmed whether The Professor will star in future instalments.
The cast, crew and plot details are still under wraps.
At the same event, the streamer also shared that Berlin season 2 will release on May 15, 2026. The upcoming season stars Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner and Tristan Ulloa.
Fans reactions to Money Heist franchise expansion
The video has left fans wondering whether there will be a sixth season of the show or a new spin-off. One fan wrote, "we want a spin-off of Raquel and the Professor" while another asked, "Is this a new show, or about Berlin?". One called it the "best news ever."