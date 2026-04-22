Wednesday Season 3 First Look Shows Jenna Ortega's Character In Paris

Summary of this article
Netflix unveiled the first look at Jenna Ortega from Wednesday Season 3.
The third season was confirmed on July 23, 2025, ahead of the release of Season 2.
The production is currently in the initial stage.
Netflix officially renewed its hit supernatural drama Wednesday for a third season last year. The first look at the upcoming season was unveiled with a still of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.
Wednesday Season 3 first look out
Netflix released the first look at Wednesday Season 3. Addams is headed to Paris. The picture shows her holding a piece of paper, giving a stern look, with the Eiffel Tower in the background and posing with the 'Thing' (Victor Dorobantu), the severed hand, an important character of the show. "From Paris, with dread," read the caption in the post.
The motorcycle that Enid (Emma Myers) rode on with Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) also features in the still, hinting that Addams is searching for her friend, who seems to be somewhere in Europe.
Have a look at the post here.
Wednesday Season 3 is currently in production in Ireland. The plot details are still under wraps. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have returned as the showrunners of the acclaimed show.
Wednesday Season 3 cast and release date
Apart from Ortega, the show also stars Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. Emma Myers and Catherine Zeta-Jones are returning with their respective roles.
It is expected to debut on Netflix in mid-to-late 2027. Official confirmation is awaited.
Wednesday Season 2 was released in two parts; the first part dropped on August 6 and the second on September 3, 2025. It followed Wednesday’s eerie world, as she returned to Nevermore, navigating secrets, friendships, and darker forces.
There are also whispers of spinoffs. Series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are reportedly planning for a long arc for Wednesday at Nevermore. “It’s something we’re definitely noodling,” Gough said. “There are other characters we can look at.”