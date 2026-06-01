Several politicians, fans and renowned personalities from the entertainment industry paid tribute to the veteran singer. PM Narendra Modi, sharing a picture of himself with Kalyanpur, paid a heartfelt tribute. "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote on X.