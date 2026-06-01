Acclaimed singer Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours.
Her last rites were performed at the Santacruz crematorium.
She passed away on Sunday (May 31) at age 89.
Legendary playback singer, Suman Kalyanpur, who lent her mellifluous voice to iconic songs such as Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se, Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye and several others, passed away on Sunday (May 31). She was 89. The Padma Bhushan awardee was accorded state honours.
Suman Kalyanpur funeral
Suman Kalyanpur's mortal remains were taken in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Her family, close friends, and members of the music fraternity gathered to pay their last respects. The versatile singer was given a final send-off with state honours in Mumbai, including three rounds of ceremonial firing, before she was cremated at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium on Monday (June 1).
Rahe Na Rahe Hum song turned the atmosphere gloomy, and her daughter broke down at the emotional moment.
Watch the video here.
Several politicians, fans and renowned personalities from the entertainment industry paid tribute to the veteran singer. PM Narendra Modi, sharing a picture of himself with Kalyanpur, paid a heartfelt tribute. "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote on X.
Suman Kalyanpur reportedly crooned more than 1,000 songs across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, and other regional languages.
With her melodious voice, Suman Kalyanpur defined an era in the world of music. Her enduring legacy will forever remain etched in our memory.