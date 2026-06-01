Madhuri Dixit Defends Aishwarya Rai Amid Cannes Trolls, Says ‘Cannot Reduce Her To A Number’

Madhuri Dixit defended Aishwarya Rai against Cannes 2026 age-shaming and body-shaming trolls.
Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes appearances again sparked online debate despite industry praise and support.
Madhuri questioned beauty-based criticism and highlighted Aishwarya Rai’s global legacy and achievements.
Madhuri Dixit's defence of Aishwarya Rai has become a major talking point after the actor strongly criticised online trolling directed at Aishwarya following her Cannes Film Festival appearance. As conversations around beauty standards and social media scrutiny continue to grow louder, Madhuri’s remarks have added a powerful voice to the debate.
Aishwarya Rai, who has represented India at Cannes for more than two decades, once again found herself facing criticism online over her appearance. While the actor chose not to respond publicly, support from the film industry has steadily grown.
Madhuri Dixit on Aishwarya Rai and Cannes criticism
Speaking during a conversation with PTI, Madhuri firmly defended her Devdas co-star and rejected attempts to judge Aishwarya through age or body-related commentary.
Madhuri stated that Aishwarya has made the country proud through years of international representation and cannot be reduced to appearances or to numbers associated with age or body size. She further described Aishwarya as beautiful both outwardly and inwardly, while recognising her stature as a global figure.
Madhuri also argued that such remarks reflect a troubling social mindset.
She suggested that the constant focus on appearance sends a damaging message to younger generations by implying that personal worth depends more on looks than achievements.
Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2026 looks to spark debate again
This is not the first time Aishwarya’s Cannes appearances have triggered online commentary. Since making her Cannes debut in 2002 with Devdas, she has remained one of India’s most recognised festival regulars.
For Cannes 2026, Aishwarya appeared first in a shimmering blue mermaid gown before choosing a dramatic white Cheney Chan tuxedo ensemble for the closing ceremony.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had also defended Aishwarya against the trolling. It was stated by Kangana that no woman exists to satisfy public expectations and that audiences should become comfortable seeing older women confidently occupying red carpets and public spaces.
For many fans, however, Madhuri’s response struck the deepest chord, shifting the conversation away from appearances and back towards legacy, achievement and respect.