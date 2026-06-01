MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi Wins As Pedro Acosta And Diogo Moreira Claim Top-10 Finish

Pedro Acosta is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

1/7 Enea Bastianini is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 30, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool





2/7 Maverick Vinales is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 30, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool





3/7 Brad Binder is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool





4/7 Pedro Acosta is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool





5/7 Diogo Moreira is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool





6/7 Toprak Razgatlioglu is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool





7/7 Maverick Vinales is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool





