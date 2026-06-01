MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi Wins As Pedro Acosta And Diogo Moreira Claim Top-10 Finish

Pedro Acosta and Diogo Moreira both claimed top-10 finishes in the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello as Riders' Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi returned to the top step of the podium with a dominant victory. Following two weeks after the dramatic, crash-filled Catalunya GP, the Italian race was thankfully a much more straight forward affair on the undulating Tuscan circuit. Aprilia rider Bezzechi dominated the race over team-mate Jorge Martín and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia while Acosta bounced back from a DNF in Catalunya by bringing his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine home in sixth place.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
1/7
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 30, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 30, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Brad Binder
Brad Binder is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Diogo Moreira
Diogo Moreira is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
MotoGP Championship Round 7 highlights, Mugello, Italy-Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales is seen during Stop 7 of the MotoGP World Championship in Italy, Mugello on May 31, 2026. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories