MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi Wins As Pedro Acosta And Diogo Moreira Claim Top-10 Finish
Pedro Acosta and Diogo Moreira both claimed top-10 finishes in the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello as Riders' Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi returned to the top step of the podium with a dominant victory. Following two weeks after the dramatic, crash-filled Catalunya GP, the Italian race was thankfully a much more straight forward affair on the undulating Tuscan circuit. Aprilia rider Bezzechi dominated the race over team-mate Jorge Martín and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia while Acosta bounced back from a DNF in Catalunya by bringing his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine home in sixth place.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE