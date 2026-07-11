IND-W Vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Day 1: India, England Share Honours At Iconic Lord's Cricket Ground

India's Kranti Gaud (second right) celebrates with her team mates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont, background right, during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

1/10 India's Kranti Gaud (left) celebrates with her team mates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





2/10 England's Issy Wong (second right) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





3/10 England's Issy Wong celebrates taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





4/10 India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





5/10 India's Harmanpreet Kaur during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





6/10 India's Harmanpreet Kaur during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





7/10 England's Sophie Ecclestone during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





8/10 India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





9/10 England's Issy Wong celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jemimah Rodrigues during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





10/10 India's Jemimah Rodrigues is bowled by England's Issy Wong, not pictured, during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





