IND-W Vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Day 1: India, England Share Honours At Iconic Lord's Cricket Ground
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma struck well-timed fifties but regular strikes helped England bundle out India for 285 on the opening day of the one-off women’s Test on Friday. At close, England were 21 for one with Maya Bouchier (17 not out) and Heather Knight (1 not out) holding fort after Kranti Goud jettisoned Tammy Beaumont (2). The hosts trail by 264 runs. Before Deepti (57) came up with a familiar later order resistance, India were served well by Mandhana (83) and Harmanpreet (58).
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE