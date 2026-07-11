IND-W Vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Day 1: India, England Share Honours At Iconic Lord's Cricket Ground

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma struck well-timed fifties but regular strikes helped England bundle out India for 285 on the opening day of the one-off women’s Test on Friday. At close, England were 21 for one with Maya Bouchier (17 not out) and Heather Knight (1 not out) holding fort after Kranti Goud jettisoned Tammy Beaumont (2). The hosts trail by 264 runs. Before Deepti (57) came up with a familiar later order resistance, India were served well by Mandhana (83) and Harmanpreet (58).

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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights
India's Kranti Gaud (second right) celebrates with her team mates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont, background right, during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Kranti Gaud
India's Kranti Gaud (left) celebrates with her team mates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Issy Wong
England's Issy Wong (second right) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights- Issy Wong
England's Issy Wong celebrates taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Harmanpreet Kaur
India's Harmanpreet Kaur during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Harmanpreet Kaur
India's Harmanpreet Kaur during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Sophie Ecclestone
England's Sophie Ecclestone during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-
India's Smriti Mandhana during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-
England's Issy Wong celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jemimah Rodrigues during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues is bowled by England's Issy Wong, not pictured, during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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