Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2026 Journey Begins As Airport Look With Aaradhya Goes Viral

Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2026 excitement surged after her Mumbai airport appearance with Aaradhya.
Mother-daughter duo coordinated stylish black airport looks that quickly went viral online.
Aishwarya Rai marks an impressive 23rd Cannes Film Festival appearance this year.
The excitement around Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 has officially begun. Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at Mumbai airport as they departed for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, instantly grabbing social media attention. Their appearance comes after weeks of speculation over whether the actor would attend the festival this year.
Dressed in coordinated all-black outfits, the mother-daughter duo brought effortless airport glamour while keeping their style understated and elegant. Videos and photographs from the airport quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating Aishwarya’s Cannes return.
Aishwarya Rai Airport Look With Aaradhya Wins Internet Attention
Aishwarya appeared relaxed and cheerful as she greeted photographers waiting outside the airport. The actor was also seen posing with fans before heading inside, while Aaradhya stayed by her side.
Their coordinated airport appearance soon became one of the most discussed celebrity moments online, with admirers praising both their chemistry and understated fashion choices.
Aishwarya Rai Cannes Legacy Continues
For more than two decades, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has remained one of India’s most recognisable faces at the Cannes Film Festival. Her association with the global event began in 2002 when she attended alongside Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Devdas.
Since then, the actor has consistently delivered headline-making red carpet appearances, often blending couture fashion with bold beauty choices. From dramatic gowns to memorable makeup statements, her Cannes outings have regularly dominated conversations online and across fashion circles.
Earlier, fans had questioned her apparent absence from initial Cannes campaign promotions, leading to speculation around her attendance. Those doubts were firmly put to rest with her airport appearance.
The major reveal came with confirmation of her Cannes participation, marking her 23rd appearance at the festival this year, a milestone few Indian celebrities have achieved.