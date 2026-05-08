Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt And Aditi Rao Lead India’s Glamorous Return

From cinema to fashion and women’s empowerment, the Indian presence this year promises to be one of the festival’s biggest highlights.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Cannes Film Festival 2026
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aishwarya, Alia Lead India Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cannes Film Festival 2026 will feature major Bollywood stars on the global red carpet.

  • Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari highlighted women’s empowerment ahead of Cannes.

  • Payal Kapadia will chair Cannes Critics’ Week after international acclaim for her cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is gearing up for another strong Indian presence with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari set to attend the prestigious global event. As the annual celebration of cinema and fashion approaches, India’s representation at Cannes once again promises a blend of glamour, artistry and cultural influence.

According to an India Today report, Alia Bhatt will return to Cannes for the second consecutive year. The actor spoke about her excitement ahead of the festival and reflected on the experience of representing women on an international platform.

Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari on representing India at Cannes

In a statement quoted by India Today, Alia Bhatt said that returning to Cannes felt “incredibly special” and that the festival carried a strong sense of “sisterhood” and a celebration of female voices.

Aditi Rao Hydari also spoke about embracing individuality and confidence through her Cannes appearance. It was shared by the actor that true beauty comes from owning one’s identity unapologetically and feeling valued beyond appearances.

Cannes 2026 | Indian Celebrities To Attend Film Festival - IMDb
Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Cannes Film Festival 2026 shines a spotlight on Indian cinema

Apart from the red carpet appearances, Indian cinema has also made a strong mark creatively this year. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, whose film All We Imagine As Light received international acclaim, has been appointed president of the jury for the 65th edition of Cannes Critics’ Week.

Related Content
Met Gala 2026 Indian Guests: Full List and Streaming Details - Instagram
Met Gala 2026 Indian Guests: KJo Debut, Deepika, Priyanka Lead Star Line-Up
Exam Tamil Series Release Date Announced - YouTube
Exam Tamil Series Release Date Announced, Prime Video Drops First Poster
Kapoor & Sons Still - IMDB
10 Years Of Kapoor & Sons: The Uneasy, Ongoing Negotiation Of Being A Family
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha release date announced - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Alpha New Release Date Announced: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller To Arrive In Theatres In July 2026
Related Content

The sidebar section, known for recognising emerging filmmakers, runs parallel to the main Cannes Film Festival and is regarded as one of the event’s most prestigious platforms for new voices in cinema.

Payal Kapadia at Cannes 2025 as a jury member - Getty
Cannes 2026 | Payal Kapadia To Serve As Jury President For 65th Cannes Critics’ Week

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is expected to begin later this month, with global attention firmly fixed on the Indian contingent and its growing international influence.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

  2. IPL 2026: How VIP Culture Led To The Shift Of Final From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

  3. LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Turns Up The Heat With Blazing 49-Ball Ton In Lucknow

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit Signals Presence Of Unauthorized Personnel In Dugout - Report

  5. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

  3. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  4. The Big Question In Tamil Politics: Can Thalapathy Be Thala?

  5. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  4. In Pics: Johannesburg Water Crisis Turns Severe

  5. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  3. BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Hossain Shanto Brings Up Fifty | BAN 128/2 (33.3)

  4. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  5. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  6. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  7. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  8. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority