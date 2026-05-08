Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt And Aditi Rao Lead India’s Glamorous Return

Summary of this article
Cannes Film Festival 2026 will feature major Bollywood stars on the global red carpet.
Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari highlighted women’s empowerment ahead of Cannes.
Payal Kapadia will chair Cannes Critics’ Week after international acclaim for her cinema.
The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is gearing up for another strong Indian presence with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari set to attend the prestigious global event. As the annual celebration of cinema and fashion approaches, India’s representation at Cannes once again promises a blend of glamour, artistry and cultural influence.
According to an India Today report, Alia Bhatt will return to Cannes for the second consecutive year. The actor spoke about her excitement ahead of the festival and reflected on the experience of representing women on an international platform.
Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari on representing India at Cannes
In a statement quoted by India Today, Alia Bhatt said that returning to Cannes felt “incredibly special” and that the festival carried a strong sense of “sisterhood” and a celebration of female voices.
Aditi Rao Hydari also spoke about embracing individuality and confidence through her Cannes appearance. It was shared by the actor that true beauty comes from owning one’s identity unapologetically and feeling valued beyond appearances.
Cannes Film Festival 2026 shines a spotlight on Indian cinema
Apart from the red carpet appearances, Indian cinema has also made a strong mark creatively this year. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, whose film All We Imagine As Light received international acclaim, has been appointed president of the jury for the 65th edition of Cannes Critics’ Week.
The sidebar section, known for recognising emerging filmmakers, runs parallel to the main Cannes Film Festival and is regarded as one of the event’s most prestigious platforms for new voices in cinema.
The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is expected to begin later this month, with global attention firmly fixed on the Indian contingent and its growing international influence.