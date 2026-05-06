Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

Indian celebrities at Cannes 2026 red carpet

Several familiar faces are expected to walk the red carpet this year. Karan Johar is likely to return after his previous Cannes outing, while Mouni Roy will mark her third appearance at the festival. Alongside them, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari are expected to attend as brand ambassadors.