Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

Cannes 2026 is shaping up to be a significant year for Indian cinema, with a wide mix of filmmakers and actors expected to attend.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas,
Updated on:
Published at:
Cannes 2026
Cannes 2026 | Indian Celebrities To Attend Film Festival Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cannes 2026 to feature over 10 Indian celebrities across red carpet appearances.

  • Payal Kapadia leads Critics Week jury after historic Grand Prix win.

  • Indian films enter the Cannes market with multiple regional and bilingual projects.

Cannes 2026 is set to spotlight Indian cinema in a big way, with a diverse mix of actors, filmmakers and producers expected to attend the prestigious festival. From red carpet appearances to jury positions and film market participation, Cannes 2026 reflects how Indian talent continues to expand its global footprint.

Indian celebrities at Cannes 2026 red carpet

Several familiar faces are expected to walk the red carpet this year. Karan Johar is likely to return after his previous Cannes outing, while Mouni Roy will mark her third appearance at the festival. Alongside them, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari are expected to attend as brand ambassadors.

Payal Kapadia at Cannes 2025 as a jury member - Getty
Cannes 2026 | Payal Kapadia To Serve As Jury President For 65th Cannes Critics’ Week

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

New names are also joining the lineup. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk is set for his Cannes debut, while Tara Sutaria will reportedly attend, representing a global brand. Marathi cinema will also find space, with veterans like Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf expected at the event.

Payal Kapadia, Film Market And Regional Spotlight

Beyond the red carpet, Cannes 2026 also highlights Indian cinema behind the scenes. Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix earlier, will lead the jury for Critics Week, marking a significant milestone.

Filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha are expected to attend, while projects from Anshuman Jha will be showcased at the Marché du Film. Regional cinema also gains visibility through upcoming projects by Manasi Parekh.

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The 79th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, bringing together global cinema under one roof.

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