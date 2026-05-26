AMAs 2026: BTS Wins Artist Of The Year As Reunion Era Dominates The Night

BTS won two major AMAs 2026 honours including Artist of the Year.
AMAs 2026 winners list highlighted K-pop’s expanding global cultural influence.
BTS reunion-era appearance sparked widespread ARMY reactions across social media platforms.
The AMAs 2026 winners list placed BTS firmly at the centre of the conversation as the global pop phenomenon returned to the American Music Awards stage after five years. Their reunion-era appearance quickly became one of the ceremony’s defining moments, with fans flooding social media as the group collected major honours and reflected on their journey together.
Hosted by Queen Latifah in Las Vegas, the ceremony celebrated music’s biggest stars across genres. Yet much of the spotlight remained fixed on BTS, whose presence, speeches and victories dominated online chatter.
BTS AMAs 2026 Win Marks Emotional Reunion-Era Moment
BTS secured Artist of the Year, one of the ceremony’s most prestigious honours, adding another milestone to their long relationship with the American Music Awards. The group also picked up Song of the Summer for SWIM, becoming the only Asian group to win in that category.
Gratitude towards fans was expressed by leader RM during the acceptance speech. It was shared by him that appreciation was felt for ARMY’s support and that creative pressure had been experienced while trying to rediscover music that reflected the group’s identity.
Support and affection were also conveyed to listeners by Taehyung, while thanks were extended to BigHit Music and fans worldwide.
AMAs 2026 Winners List Highlights K-pop and Global Music Stars
Beyond BTS, the night honoured several major names. Sabrina Carpenter won Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend, while KATSEYE secured New Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for Gnarly. SZA, Karol G and Billy Idol were among other celebrated winners.
Major Winners at AMAs 2026:
• Artist of the Year — BTS
• Album of the Year — Sabrina Carpenter (Man’s Best Friend)
• Song of the Summer — BTS (SWIM)
• New Artist of the Year — KATSEYE
• Best Female R&B Artist — SZA
• International Artist Award of Excellence — Karol G
The ceremony, held in Las Vegas, further cemented K-pop’s growing influence on global awards culture.