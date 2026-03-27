BTS Releases "SWIM" Remixes For Each Member

BTS SWIM remixes have been unveiled, with each member offering a distinct take on the hit track, highlighting their individual musical styles.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
BTS SWIM
BTS SWIM remixes released with member versions Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS SWIM remixes highlight each member’s musical identity.

  • KEEP SWIMMING album features nine tracks, including an instrumental.

  • BTS comeback 2026 gains momentum after global live show.

BTS SWIM remixes have officially been released, marking another major moment in the group’s ongoing 2026 comeback. The remix project expands on the title track “SWIM” from their album ARIRANG, offering seven distinct versions shaped by each member’s individual sound.

BTS SWIM remixes bring seven distinct styles

The remix album, titled KEEP SWIMMING, features nine tracks, including the original song and its instrumental version. According to an official statement by BIGHIT MUSIC, it was shared that the remixes “bring diverse charms by expanding the original song’s framework to reflect each of the seven members’ musical tastes.”

Each version leans into a different genre. RM’s remix was described as softer and more relaxed, while Jin’s version blends Brit rock with punk influences. SUGA’s take was said to introduce a melodic techno layer, giving the track a club-driven depth.

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It was further stated that j-hope’s remix adds an Afrobeat groove built around guitar and piano melodies. Jimin’s version was said to highlight emotion through a slow jam R&B style, featuring smooth instrumentals and rhythmic drums. V’s remix leans into electronic production with heavy bass and altered vocal textures, while Jungkook’s version strips the track down into a lo-fi acoustic arrangement with warm tones.

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BTS 2026 comeback gains momentum

The release of the BTS SWIM remixes comes shortly after the group’s full comeback following a four-year hiatus. Their return was marked by a large-scale live performance in Seoul, where tracks from ARIRANG were showcased to thousands of fans. The event also drew global attention through streaming platforms, reinforcing the group’s continued international reach.

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As noted in reports, the remix album was positioned as a way for listeners to experience the same track through multiple sonic identities, shaped by each member’s creative preferences.

The BTS SWIM remix release was announced and made available on March 27, with all versions dropping together as part of the KEEP SWIMMING album.

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